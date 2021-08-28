Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals the Challenges of Owning Her Business

Since March 2016, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine have beautified homes on “Good Bones.” On top of being an HGTV television personality, Hawk also runs her Indianapolis-based home rehabilitation company Two Chicks and a Hammer. The mother-of-two discussed the challenges of being a business owner during an August interview on the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast, hosted by “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Discussed Getting Help To Manage Her Business

During the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” interview, Hawk shared that she recently decided to participate “in a six months executive coaching program,” which was suggested by her brother. She noted she felt it was necessary to hire an executive career coach because “once everyone is sick of watching [her] on the show [she] want[s] to make sure that [Two Chicks and a Hammer] is still in a good place.” She explained that when she started her business, her employees consisted of her family and friends. She then revealed that her sister, Kelsy Gray, recently resigned as the company’s chief business officer. Hawk also shared that her sister-in-law, who also worked at Two Chicks and a Hammer “went on maternity leave and isn’t going to come back.” She explained that the executive coaching program has helped her navigate through these changes.

Hawk also shared that while she is aware she cannot manage Two Chicks and a Hammer by herself, she has a difficult time “letting other people control” aspects of the company. She revealed she recently “hired a really, really, really awesome chief business operation officer” and enlisted the help of a headhunter to find suitable employees.

Hawk went on to say that her executive career coach gave her an emotional intelligence assessment that allowed her to have more insight as to why her employees may have some issues with how she runs her business. She discovered that she does not feel fear as frequently as most people, which has caused her to make somewhat impulsive decisions. The HGTV star explained that “gaining this self-awareness has been helpful,” as her impulsiveness had previously been a point of contention with her sister.

“She is very by the book, these are the steps, these are the rules, this is the data, and I’m giving you the data and you are doing something different that makes part of her brain and heart explode and die,” said Hawk. “You know, there’s some balance between okay yeah the data’s saying okay maybe I shouldn’t buy this property but because it’s real estate and some of it is gut instinct and this part of the country is transitioning and by the time we buy it and renovate it, like 10 months down the road, we’re going to be in a good position. So there’s a thought process behind it but again that thought process happens so quick that I can’t expect her or anyone else to be there with me. So I think that has definitely created some big challenges and within the company, hence the executive managing program that I’m working on because it’s tough for people.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Opened up About Her Mother in August 2020

As fans of “Good Bones” are aware, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother have a close relationship. While speaking to Sarah Scoop in August 2020, the HGTV star noted that while they sometimes have difficulties with each other, “it’s very much like any other mother-daughter relationship.”

“Actually it’s probably a little roll reversal because I’m usually the one trying to pull her back to what we need to focus on and whatnot she’s a little more youthful acting, but she keeps me on my toes and I think it’s a good balance because I’m very much always mindful of the business and the money and making sure that our employees can still get paid,” explained Hawk.

