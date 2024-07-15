Mina Starsiak Hawk Stresses Importance of Family Amid Rift With Mother

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has been open about the rift in the relationship between herself and certain family members, including her mother Karen E. Laine, and brother Tad Starsiak. Despite the family divide, which began near the end of “Good Bones” airing on HGTV, Starsiak Hawk is feeling family love in different ways.

Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram on July 15 to recap a vacation she took with her husband Steve and children Jack and Charlie, as well as to stress the importance of her chosen family.

“We had SO much fun staying with our friends @luke_rhodes46 & @hrhodes_ on this last minute vacay to Florida 🌴,” Starsiak Hawk wrote. “We played, we pumped, we ate way too much ice cream and best of all we spent some amazing time with some even more amazing people 🤍. When friends become family, that’s such a gift! I am so grateful for the family members we have that are so involved in our kids lives but also for the ones not within our family that have *chosen* to be part of it. Our kids will never feel a lack of love in their worlds, that I know for sure 🙌🏼. Share this with your chosen family and remind them how loved they are! We don’t tell each other enough!!! 🫶🏼 🫶🏼 🫶🏼 🫶🏼.”

Fans React to Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Family Photos

Fans took to Starsiak Hawk’s comment section to share their thoughts on her family vacation.

“Love this sentiment Mina. Friends that are like family are the best!” one fan wrote, with Starsiak Hawk responding, “the best ❤️.”

“So glad you are getting to relax and enjoy being with your family 😍 😍 😍! ENJOY!!” another user wrote.

“So fun! My son gets summer time freckles just like that too and it always makes me smile so much! 😊” a third fan added, referencing Starsiak Hawk’s first photo shared, a selfie of her and her son Jack both showing off their Summer freckles.

“Popsicles on white couch?! Y’all are brave 😅 😅,” a fourth fan commented, noting that in one photo Jack, Charlie, and two other children on the trip were precariously eating colorful popsicles on a white sofa.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Money-Saving Renovation Tip

While Starsiak Hawk is enjoying family time this Summer, she is also hard at work on renovation projects, as evidenced in a July 11 post, where she gave fans one money-saving tip she’s learned over time.

“Wait to install you floor trip until AFTER flooring to avoid 1/4 round! It looks cleaner AND saves a ton,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her video post, adding in a spoken message, “Usually your builder will install the floor trim (the bigger piece), then they’ll install flooring, there will be a little gap, and then they’ll install quarter round to fill the gap. But if you don’t use quarter round I think it looks way prettier and let me show you how much money you save.”

Starsiak Hawk then shared some math, showing for an average 1,500-square-foot home, using her flooring trim trick could save an estimated $1,820-$2,460 just by leaving out the quarter round and additional labor costs.

