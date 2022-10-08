HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk Begins Christmas Prep in October

HGTV host Mina Starsiak Hawk has already started to Deck the (Charlotte) Halls!

The Christmas season seems to begin earlier and earlier each year, with one of the early indicators being Christmas music playing in stores across the country by the beginning of November.

In a new Instagram live video, shared to Starsiak Hawk’s profile, the “Good Bones” host takes fans on a walkthrough of the newly renovated Charlotte Hall, from her spinoff series “Good Bones: Risky Business”, as she and her team start preparing for the holiday season.

“It’s a perfect time of year in Indiana,” Starsiak Hawk says.

Why Is Mina Starsiak Hawk Decorating for Christmas so Early?

Although Starsiak Hawk and her Two Chicks and a Hammer team are getting in the holiday spirit early, it doesn’t look like any permanent changes are being made to the 1800s Victorian home. The decorations are up so that the team from The Home Aesthetic can photograph the home and some new products for Two Chicks and a Hammer’s online store, as the business confirmed when they reshared Starsiak Hawk’s live video to their Instagram story.

Even if the decorations are not kept up through the holidays, that did not stop Starsiak Hawk’s team from going all out, with a tree covered in ornaments, stockings hung up along the staircase and over a mantle, and homemade Christmas cookies.

“Laura, who works in our store, made all the cookies for us,” Starsiak Hawk said, laughing, “because you can’t apparently get Christmas cookies in early October.”

Starsiak Hawk’s video, captioned “Christmas is exploding at Charlotte Hall 🎅🏼,” has received positive reactions from fans, who don’t seem to mind her pre-Halloween Christmas decorations.

“Never too early to start decorating for Christmas… Charlotte Hall will be a wonderful place to visit,” commented one fan.

“Wow I’ve been watching the show and now I see what the finish project. It looks AMAZING,” added another fan.

Charlotte Hall Renovation Complete and Ready For Booking

While the Charlotte Hall renovation wasn’t without its drama, Starsiak Hawk was delighted to remind fans during her live video that the historical home is now complete and available for booking on Airbnb and Peerspace (an event booking service).

Charlotte Hall is currently available for rent through Airbnb at $1,117 a night for the 5,500-square-foot main house and $2,000 a night to add the 2,500-square-foot carriage house. The listing advertises seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, with space to accommodate up to 16 guests in the Fountain Square mansion, however Starsiak Hawk clarifies in her Instagram live that “Airbnb maxes out at 16, but the main and the carriage house are two separate addresses, so we can max out at 32 people.”

Charlotte Hall also allows for long-term rentals of 28 days or more, though vacationers looking for a long-term rental may have a difficult time with booking, as the Indianapolis mansion is currently only available on Airbnb from April 30 through May 2, 2023. Charlotte Hall is, however, available to host events before then, with bookings on Peerspace starting at $200 per hour (with a four-hour minimum), complete with a wine room, turf courtyard, and “moody speakeasy”.