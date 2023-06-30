Mina Starsiak Hawk Brought to Tears Over Recent Life Changes

“I’m getting a little emo.”

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk is going through a lot of changes. The “Good Bones” host shared a June 29 Instagram video where she gave viewers a tour of her business, Two Chicks and a Hammer’s, headquarters. The headquarters is currently listed for rent or for sale, which Starsiak Hawk said “was a really hard decision for me to make, because it was my goal for the last decade, to have a home base. And I made it, and then a lot of things changed, and I don’t need 6,300 square feet.”

Starsiak Hawk didn’t go into the full details of why she is moving out of her Two Chicks HQ, however she did share that she is back to working out of the “in-law suite” at her house.

Fans Wonder if ‘Good Bones’ is Cancelled After Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Vague Instagram Update

Starsiak Hawk began tearing up while talking vaguely about the recent changes in her life that have caused her to no longer need the 6,300-square-foot headquarters.

“I don’t know where I am yet, which is why I’ve just shared a little bit, but I am very, very excited,” Starsiak Hawk shared with her followers, “It doesn’t look like I am right now, because I’m crying, but a lot of exciting stuff coming. A lot of changes. A lot, a lot, a lot of changes in a very short amount of time, which is always tricky.”

Starsiak Hawk teased that she has already recorded a “Hiroshima Day” episode of her podcast, “Mina AF”, which she is not quite ready to release, however she plans to release this and another update episode with more information soon.

Fans commented on Starsiak Hawk’s HQ tour video to share well wishes for the HGTV star as well as their own confusion and thoughts about what changes she has going on.

“I’m so lost as I feel like it was just yesterday you all moved into that new HQ. Please share more but you don’t have to share the farm on what’s going on. Are you still going to do the show or are you done?” one user wrote, to which Starsiak Hawk responded, “right! It was just yesterday! But…. But you blink and things change.”

“So is Good Bones ending? So confused….” another user commented.

“Love everything you do and look forward to the podcast every week! Whatever you decided is best for you and your family in this moment and we’ll follow you anywhere!” a third user added.

“Just tell us what’s happening so no one has to guess. 🤷🏻‍♀️” one impatient user commented, with Starsiak Hawk responding, “you don’t have to guess. But I do ask that you have patience until I’m ready to share. I’ve always been an open book and will continue to be, when it’s the right time. Until then, thank you for the patience.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Back Working on Renovations

One change that Starsiak Hawk was able to confirm was that she is back to doing home renovations for clients. The “Good Bones” host shared in a June 29 Instagram Story that she hadn’t “been able to do client renovations in a long time because I had not really had a break, and I started the coolest client renovation project.”

Starsiak Hawk then showed her followers a “taste” of her latest project, in which she plans to transform the garage to include a dining area, a laundry room, and an outdoor deck and patio.

