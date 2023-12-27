Fans Cracking Up at Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Daughter Charlie in New Video

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk shared an update with fans on Christmas Day, December 25, featuring her 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

“I could not love this tiny human more. 🤍 Every ounce of sass is going to be so worth dealing with when she’s an adult, kicking a$$ and takin’ names. She’s just magical ✨,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in her Instagram post’s caption.

The video showed Charlie walking around their family’s living room in a sparkly pink dress, eventually making her way over to a bike with training wheels on it with the caption “Wait for it…..” on the screen. Charlie takes a dark piece of paper out of the bike’s basket, then looks over at her mother and directly into the phone camera. Starsiak Hawk then changed the on-screen caption to read “The side eye game on this one 👌🏼 👌🏼 👌🏼 👌🏼.”

See Starsiak Hawk’s video update below.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Did ‘Not Feel Good’ After Christmas

Fans could not help but laugh at Starsiak Hawk’s funny video, and they let her know it in her comment section.

“My granddaughter who is 5 now same thing and mean mugging too 😂 😂 😂 😂,” one fan wrote.

“What’s even more funny than the side eye is how she wipes her nose on her blanket. My kind of girl 😂 ❤️,” another fan added.

“Hahaha…she looked just like you with that side eye!! Merry Christmas! ♥️” a third user commented.

“Yeah, wait until she’s a teenager and you won’t be saying that. You’ll be trying to find her in the middle of the night,” another fan added.

“Yeah I hope you’re ready for it. That sass when they think bk they’re grown can be annoying sometimes. I raised four daughters. But as parents we LOVE 💞 them regardless. She’s a little princess 😍” a fifth fan added.

Charlie wasn’t just lifting her mother’s spirits on Christmas day, but the next day as well. Starsiak Hawk shared an Instagram story on December 27 where she spoke directly to the camera, saying, “I was not feeling good yesterday and I was in bed all day. Look at this cute picture Charlie made me. Looks just like me, doesn’t it?”

In the video, Starsiak Hawk held up her daughter’s drawing, which read, “Mom feel better!!” alongside a drawing of her mother with pink hair, blue eyes, yellow eyebrows, a big orange nose, and a red mouth.

Two Chicks District Co. is Moving

Starsiak Hawk announced in December that in the new year her store, Two Chicks District Co., will be moving out of Indianapolis. The brick-and-mortar store will be re-opening in 2024 in Noblesville, Indiana, a suburb not too far outside of Indianapolis.

Starsiak Hawk said the move came from a Noblesville businessman who contacted her with the idea.

“He has businesses there, and he was like, ‘What can we do to get you to Noblesville?'” she told People in a December 14 article. “’Is there a show to base out of here?'”

Starsiak Hawk went on to add, “I mean, [‘Good Bones’] was a giant commercial for Indianapolis, which was amazing. I guess his thought was having Two Chicks and a Hammer in the neighborhood is good for the businesses.”

