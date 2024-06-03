Mina Starsiak Hawk Shows Goes Live to Handle Major Design Issue

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk may not be filming her renovation work for her former show “Good Bones” anymore, but that doesn’t mean she’s no longer flipping houses in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Starsiak Hawk brought fans along with her to one of her properties in a June 3 Instagram video, letting them see how she and her team handled a “Cabinet SNAFU in real time,” as Starsiak Hawk captioned the post.

“I figured I would go live and we will talk through this cabinet issue together so you guys can figure out what’s up as I figure out what’s up,” Starsiak Hawk told viewers during the video as she approached the home she is working on.

What’s Wrong With Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Cabinets?

Starsiak Hawk burst out into laughter as she entered her worksite, noting that the rest of her team looked “so sad.” She then got down to business with her carpenters and learned that the cabinets she had made were too long for the walls they were supposed to go on.

“So, this is what’s happening,” Starsiak said to her viewers after a few minutes of troubleshooting with the team. “Cabinet guy apparently mismeasured our last cabinet and also mismeasured this cabinet and gave us five extra inches on this wall and, I don’t know, three or four extra inches in the pantry on each side? But he’s off on Mondays so we might not be able to get a hold of him.”

While her team tried to get in touch with their cabinet guy, Ross, Starsiak Hawk shared a backup plan that is in the works. “Our cabinets are six inches too big on this run [in the kitchen], so we’re going to have to get rid of this nine-inch [cabinet], and do a three-inch spacer, and get rid of these double-stacked 30[-inch cabinets] and knock them down to 24. But also in our pantry he mismeasured this wall and gave us four extra inches, so these two that are 30-inch bases we have to shrink to 24 to pull everything this way,” Starsiak Hawk told her fans.

Despite claiming the cabinet guy mismeasured her cabinets, Starsiak Hawk took responsibility for the error, as she admitted that she didn’t double-check his plans prior to approving the cabinet order with her team. She then ended the live video to get to work on implementing her solution.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Looks Back on Her Children’s Growth Over the Years

Aside from her renovation work, Starsiak Hawk is the proud mother to her son Jack and daughter Charlie. In a June 2 Instagram story, she filmed as she watched a clip from “Good Bones” that showed her children three years ago, and then turned the camera to show Jack, who’s turns 6 years old in August, and Charlie, who turns 4 in September, reacting to their younger selves.

Starsiak Hawk shared another post filled with clips of her children on Mother’s Day, May 12.

“I never grew up dreaming of my wedding dress or white picket fence or my future kids names, but my goodness are these two my dream come true. They’re all the best parts of me and make me a better human every day,” Starsiak Hawk wrote.

