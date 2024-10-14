Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares ‘Extremely Frustrating’ Part of Running Small Business

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has always had multiple irons in the fire. When she’s not on shows including “Good Bones” and “Rock the Block”, she spends her time running multiple businesses. In an October 11 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk shared one of the more “understandable yet nonetheless still extremely frustrating” parts of running the online shop for her Two Chicks District Co. brand.

Starsiak Hawk added a screenshot of her Instagram story from days before, where she ran a poll “to see what [fans] favorite look was” for potential holiday merch. “And you can see that about 500 people voted on what they liked the most. So the next question I asked was, given the prices, which one would you acutally buy? And as you can see about 450 of you picked the option that if it was available you would actually buy.”

Starsiak Hawk then received 505 “Yes” votes on a poll asking if she should do a presale for the holiday merch items on her website. “And this right there, these seven orders, this is how many people actually ordered.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Asks Fans for Suggestions

In her post’s caption, Starsiak Hawk then asked her followers for advice, writing, “If you’re a small business, suggestions are welcome!”

Fans took to her comment section with their thoughts on her problem. “Having done a fine of market research in my career, polls and surveys are always to be taken with a grain of salt since respondents intentions are not always the same as their actions. Many times when filling out a survey, it’s human nature to answer with what you think they surveyor wants to hear but there’s no guaranteed action behind that once real purchase decisions have to be made,” one fan let her know.

“In all my years doing this, polls are never accurate! There are way too many variables 🤷🏻‍♀️,” another fan wrote.

“These products are so cute and I want to say I would definitely buy them, BUT this economy man!” a third user added.

“I’m reading comments where people think you’re sounding judgy; I don’t think so at all. You’re a business owner and you’re actually giving US a look at the other side of the merch business. I didn’t participate in the poll, but next time I do I’ll remember this and make sure to stick to my true intentions. I think that was the message of your post anyway 😉,” another user shared.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shuts Down In Person Storefront

Starsiak Hawk had another update about her business in the last month, as she had to suddenly close her brick-and-mortar District Co. location in Noblesville, Indiana.

In a September 25 post on the District Co. Instagram account, Starsiak Hawk shared the in-person pop-up shop location would be closing its doors. “This weekend is our last in our Noblesville Pop-Up location! District Co will continue to operate online and I’m super excited about the cute holiday collection I have coming soon 🎄 🎄 🎄,” Starsiak Hawk wrote, confirming that her online store wasn’t going anywhere.

