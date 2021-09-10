Mina Starsiak Hawk on the Challenges of Being a Female Home Renovator

Before starring on “Good Bones,” Mina Starsiak Hawk owned the home rehabilitation company Two Chicks and a Hammer with her mother, Karen E. Laine. While Laine still appears on the show, she has since departed from the company.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Being a Woman in the Home Construction Industry

In May 2021, Hawk appeared on the “Reality with Vicki” podcast, hosted by Vicki Gunvalson of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame. During the podcast episode, Gunvalson asked the HGTV star how she has handled being successful in the home construction industry, as it is dominated by men. Hawk shared that when she first launched her business in 2007, she was unsure if she experienced sexism. She noted, however, that she has been more perceptive once “Good Bones” debuted in 2016.

“Before the show, I was kind of head in the sand like this is what I’m doing, not really aware of everything kind of happening around me, which sometimes is good and sometimes it isn’t. But since the show, I get asked that a lot and now like looking back and reflecting more and noticing things in real time, it definitely is a situation where a lot of times if I said something, you know, I’m the b word,” said Hawk.

She also noted that she is treated differently than her male counterparts when she acts assertively.

“If it was a guy then he would just be being direct and maybe too direct, I don’t know. But he wouldn’t be called a name,” explained the mother-of-two.

She went on to say that she is perceived as unknowledgeable because of her gender when gathering supplies for home renovations.

“When I go to Home Depot like I know what I need, I’m like, ‘I need this part for the plumbing’ and they’re like, ‘Well little girl what are you trying to make’ and I’m like, ‘No, no just tell me which aisle to go to because I’m in a rush,’” said Hawk.

She then revealed that she believes this form of sexism “could play to your advantages as a woman.”

“Underestimate me because then, you know, maybe I’ll sneak around the backside or whatever it is,” said Hawk.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shared Similar Sentiments in 2017

Mina Starsiak Hawk shared similar comments about sexism in the home renovation sphere during a 2017 interview on the “Edge of Indy” podcast. The 36-year-old shared once she became a television star, she realized that “being a female boss is hard.”

“I could say something in the exact same tone that this dude says to you, but it just has a little bit of a perceived attitude when a girl says it, so that’s been a bit of a struggle,” said the HGTV personality.

Hawk went on to say that while “most of [her] contractors are awesome,” she does occasionally have to reprimand workers who are not respecting her authority.

“Things come up where you got to be like no, no, no I’m your boss, did you get confused for a minute? Because I’m allowed to boss you around because I’m your boss, man,” said Hawk.

