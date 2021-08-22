Mina Starsiak Hawk on Why She Shared Her IVF Experience With Fans

Fans of HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk are aware that she often shares aspects of her personal life on her show “Good Bones” and social media. The famed home renovator recently discussed why she is transparent on an August episode of the “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” podcast.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Discussed Her Transparency in a Recent Interview

In the interview, uploaded on August 17, Hawk revealed to “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan that she recently started a “six-month executive coaching program” to help manage her business. She explained that she took an emotional intelligence test as part of the program, which showed that she “experience[s] fear” at a much lower rate than others. She attributed her fearlessness as why she can talk about difficult aspects of her life, such as having fertility issues before conceiving her second child, Charlotte, with the help of medical intervention.

“Until I stumble upon something that I’m like oh shoot. I shouldn’t have gone down this road. It’s too late and I’m down it. Which is kind of what happened with the IVF because it’s all out there and it wasn’t until I was really really in deep did I have a moment where I was like I maybe should have thought this through a little bit more,” said Hawk.

She then referenced the fact that she documented her early pregnancy on “Good Bones.”

“It didn’t even cross my mind until my husband [Steve] and I were on our way to the eight week appointment to check for the heartbeat that it’s very possible, like over 20 percent likelihood that there isn’t one and the whole production team was going to be there as well. They filmed it all in real time,” said the 36-year-old.

Hawk noted that she began to feel anxious that she “could not be pregnant anymore” and she would have to face that reality “live on camera.” She then shared that her “doctor was having the same thought process” and privately asked if she and Steve would like to do “a really quick ultrasound first” while the show’s camera operators were out of the room.

“I was like no, we just have to do it because the thing is if we do the ultrasound and it says I’m pregnant than I’m going to have to fake being excited again when we film it and if we do the ultrasound and I’m not, I can’t fake filming. We’re just done,” explained Hawk.

She also noted that she believed that it was important to be transparent about her entire pregnancy experience, as she did not want to deceive her fans.

“Everyone makes it seem easy, like oh I can’t have kids and then like magically next month you see like a baby on their hip or they give birth and they’re on a beach shot a year from then and looking incredible. Like no I did IVF and it was really hard and I look like that because I got a tummy tuck. My business is crazy like everyone else’s. It just feels more fair because we kind of live in this idealized world that it’s not awesome a lot of times,” said Hawk.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Recently Shared a Sweet Family Moment on Social Media

Hawk also shares sweet family moments on social media. For instance, on August 20, she uploaded an adorable Instagram post that featured numerous pictures of her 3-year-old son, Jack. The few first photos showed him standing on steps in front of the door while wearing a backpack. The text on the pictures read “first day of school,” suggesting that Jack just started his education. In another photo, the 3-year-old stood with his father. The final image showed Jack and his parents posing together in what appears to be a classroom.

