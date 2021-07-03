Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals What Made Shooting Season 6 Difficult

The sixth season of the hit HGTV series “Good Bones,” starring Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine, debuted in June. During a recent interview with The List, Hawk discussed the fact that there were some difficulties during the production of the show’s most recent season.

While speaking to The List, the 36-year-old referenced that “Good Bones” season 6 was shot during the coronavirus pandemic. She noted that while “a lot of other [home renovation] shows just shut down filming” due to COVID-19, they decided to continue production. She explained that shows similar to “Good Bones” were able to take a hiatus because they usually “renovat[e] someone’s kitchen or maybe [their] backyard,” which does not need to be done immediately.

“You can just wait, but we’re renovating houses. A lot of them were already under contract to close, and it’s like, ‘Okay, how can you quarantine in your home if your home’s not done?’” said Hawk.

The mother-of-two went on to say that the show’s production team did follow COVID-19 guidelines while shooting season 6, which further complicated filming. She told the publication:

And construction is considered one of those vital fields, so we could keep going, but the production team couldn’t. So, it was this challenging balance of making sure we were still able to make some progress and meet deadlines, and they were able to get the footage they needed to make the show that we have. So, it was a tricky dance for … I think it was about six to eight weeks before we got a really good new normal down.

Hawk Also Discussed the Repercussions Following Her Mother’s Retirement

During the interview with The List, Hawk also mentioned that her mother no longer helps her operate their Indianapolis-based business Two Chicks and a Hammer, as she retired in 2019. She explained that her “[m]om’s retirement” has affected some aspects of the show.

“[T]he rest of [the] team is taking on more of those roles. I’m not discussing floor plans with her. It’s me and Cory [Miller, the project manager] going over that, and then MJ [Coyle the head designer] and I doing the designs for the houses. And Mom’s really having her moment to shine with some pretty awesome landscapes at the houses and her usual fun DIY projects, and they’re just bigger and cooler than ever,” said the HGTV star.

Hawk explained that Laine’s semi-retirement has enabled her to have the freedom “to travel” and focus on her relationship with her husband, Roger. Meanwhile, Hawk is still “attempting to build an empire.”

Karen E. Laine Let Her Fans Know That She Was Going To Retire in September 2019

People Magazine reported that Laine took to social media in September 2019 to let fans know about her retirement. In the caption of the post, which was uploaded on the Two Chicks and a Hammer Instagram account, it was revealed Laine, who also was a lawyer, would be “retiring from Two Chicks and a Hammer,” but “will still be part of the HGTV show ‘Good Bones.’”

The former attorney also asserted in a September 2019 blog post that she was “confiden[t] that the company Mina and [she] founded, based on the novel idea of improving neighborhoods by rehabilitating the worst houses in a neighborhood, one house at a time, has a bright future!” She also listed the activities she planned to do during her retirement, like “fishing with Roger,” “mushroom hunting,” and “mak[ing] all kinds of new friends.”

