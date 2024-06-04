Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About ‘Struggles’ During ‘Good Bones’ Final Season

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking time to think. The “Good Bones” star ended her flagship series at the end of its 8th season in 2023, and fans have been clamoring for her return since. In the June 4 episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Starsiak Hawk opened up about the end of her time on “Good Bones” and whether or not she would return to television.

“I have loved, for the most part, making TV. When it fun, when it was good, which was really the first [few seasons]. I mean the last two seasons were really, really hard emotionally, mentally, financially, and physically. That was to the point where I was starting to feel like the weight was all on me,” Starsiak Hawk shared.

Does Mina Starsiak Hawk Want to Come Back to TV?

Starsiak Hawk went on to share that a big part of her show’s success was the fact that she was funding all of her projects, which raised the stakes of each renovation. As the seasons went on, she said she tried to find a way to negotiate with the network so this wasn’t necessarily the case, but they were happy with the show as-is given its successful ratings, so she understood why they were not in a rush to change the format.

As for a possible return to television? “I really wanted to try and find a way to get back that fun part [from the early seasons] to balance all the hard things, and I think it would be great if could still figure out a way to do that.”

Starsiak Hawk added to this later in her podcast, saying, “I would love to if I could find a way to do it with a balance that was healthier. I was actually talking to someone over the weekend, [who was] saying [to me] ‘This show idea was pitched,’ and the show idea really leans back into the older ‘Good Bones’ model, maybe working with some of those people again, and I think it would be a really bad decision for me mentally and emotionally, let alone financially, to get back in that place.”

Outside of the stresses that filming a television show put on her, Starsiak Hawk has previously opened up about the fact that she was on bad terms with her mother and other family members involved in “Good Bones” by the end of the series run.

“There’s not enough money in the world that would put me in the place I was a year ago, because it was that bad,” Starsiak Hawk revealed, “There’s no realistic amount of money that I think would be worth it to struggle as hard as I was struggling.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Has 1 More Show Set to Air

While her future on television remains uncertain, Starsiak Hawk has one HGTV appearance filmed that has yet to air. Starsiak Hawk first threw out the idea of doing a “Good Bones Takes the Lake” spinoff when she and her husband Steve Hawk bought a lake house in July 2023. That idea materialized, and in February 2024 Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and Steve had finished the main level renovation on camera for a two-episode spinoff to air on HGTV.

The exact premiere date of Starsiak Hawk’s special has yet to be revealed, in her June 4 podcast episode, Starsiak Hawk revealed that, unlike the regular “Good Bones” series, she gets to serve as an executive producer on this new spinoff, which allows her to see the episodes before they air.

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Commends Sons for Adapting to Complete ‘Change of Plans’