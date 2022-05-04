Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Her ‘Highest Purpose’ As a Mom

HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram to reflect on motherhood and her strong-willed daughter. The “Good Bones” star shares son Jack, 3, and daughter Charlotte, 1, with her husband Steve Hawk.

Captioning a photo of Charlotte playing with sunglasses, Starsiak Hawk wrote, “She is already so strong and wild and sweet. And smart, my goodness is she smart.”

“My greatest hope for her and my highest purpose as her mom is to provide a space for her to flourish and be appreciated and supported and loved,” the “Rock the Block” alum continued. “Never to be too ‘feminine’ to be ‘strong’, too ashamed to be wild, to jaded to be sweet or too yielding to be smart.”

She added that while she does not know what Charlotte will do with her life, she knows when knocked down, “she will straighten her crown, throw som sass and get right back up, more determined than ever.”

The Two Chicks & A Hammer owner wrote that she hopes her “wild spirit” carries “her father than I could ever imagine.” As she concluded, “I could have never understood before I was a parent how little everything else matters alongside your little people.”

Starsiak Hawk Opened up About Being a Working Mom

Starsiak Hawk often showcases the ups and downs of motherhood on social media, including getting real about being a working mom in a March 2022 Instagram post.

She admitted “social ‘norms’” were affecting her, but noted, “Not only will my kids know how incredibly loved they are, they will know a strong work ethic. I don’t work because I HAVE to. I work because it is one the the many things that fulfills my life along with these two and my husband. And a happy, fulfilled parent is the best option for our family.”

She and her husband both work, so they hired additional help in the form of their nanny Hannah Vaughn, nicknamed Hannie.

“It is our job as parents to be the best versions of ourselves and surround our kids with the best village we can,” she added. “Hannah has been such an amazing soul to have them spend their days with and I have zero guilt about that choice.”

Starsiak Hawk’s Family Said Goodbye to Their Nanny

Starsiak Hawk’s family said goodbye to their Hannie in April. After more than three years with the Hawk family, Vaughn left to start her own daycare in Illinois, Steve revealed on Instagram.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better human to be such an important part of our kids lives for the last few years. And not only you, but your family,” the former “Battle on the Beach” judge wrote on Instagram. “Granny Nanny and Pop Pop love Jack and Charlie like they’re own. We hit the jackpot with the Vaughn family for sure. The amount of love you all have in your hearts and how willing you have all been to share that with the two most important people in the world to us has been priceless.”

Starsiak Hawk added, “This is definitely not goodbye by any means, but an end to an era for sure.”

