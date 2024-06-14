Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband ‘Panicking’ Over Recent Life Changes

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has been through quite a bit of change in the past year. After ending her show “Good Bones” in 2023, Starsiak Hawk has since closed and re-opened her retail store Two Chicks District Co. in Noblesville, Indiana, filmed a two-episode Lake House renovation spin-off, and continued her local renovation work off camera.

In a June 11 Instagram livestream, Starsiak Hawk brought fans into her world for a short while while she assembled a chandelier for one of her current renovation projects, and opened up about the effects some of her recent changes have had on her family.

“My husband, I think I’m panicking him a little bit because I made so many changes so quickly but I kind of just felt like I needed to rip the band-aid off,” Starsiak Hawk told fans of her husband, Steve Hawk.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Bracing Herself for the Unknown

Starsiak Hawk gave fans a glimpse into her day-to-day life as she answered their questions in her livestream. After one user asked how she was doing mentally, the former “Good Bones” star said, “That’s a great question. It is 100% day-to-day. There is so much change, and the last 10 years of my life have been filming. I graduated college, was waiting tables, just renovating a house or two, trying to figure out how to grow my business. And then the show happened, and I jumped into that. So my whole adult life that’s all I’ve known, is that lifestyle and that pace.”

Speaking of her time on “Good Bones”, Starsiak Hawk added, “I was a crazy person but I was good at it. And I really don’t like not being good at things. And right now I feel like there’s a lot of things I’m not good at, and I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Starsiak Hawk admitted that while the unknown can fill her with excitement, it can also overwhelm her, and when asked what she’s doing next on the livestream, she almost wanted to cry.

Starsiak Hawk gave an update on her family as well. After one Instagram fan asked about her brother Tad’s wedding, she shared that Tad was getting married in April, but that she and her brother were “not on great terms, so we don’t really talk much unfortunately. When the show was ending and then afterwards we had some differences. I said what I needed, he said he couldn’t do it, and that’s kind of where we left it. And I’m sure he has his own reasons and I’m not mad at him about it, we’re just not on the same page right now.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary

Despite having to work through their recent changes, Starsiak Hawk and her husband are still celebrating the good times, including their 8-year wedding anniversary, which fell on June 11, the same day as the HGTV star’s livestream. As she admitted in the video, the couple woke up and both “totally forgot” about their big day, however they each ended up posting old wedding photos on Instagram as a tribute to their special day.

“8 years ago today,” Steve captioned his post, while Mina wrote under hers, “Happy Anniversary, Boo. To the moon and back 🌙.”

