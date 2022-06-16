Mina Starsiak Hawk & Husband Steve Celebrate Their 6th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband Steve are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on Instagram.

“That’s a wrap on 6 years,” the HGTV star captioned an Instagram carousel of photos. “Foster parents, infertility, 5 deaths, 2 births, new businesses, a pandemic…. You name it, we’ve made it through it Boo. And whatever else comes in the next 6 years we’ll do the same.”

Her husband also reflected on the tribulations they have faced – including the death of his sister Stefanie in 2020 – writing, “I couldn’t have made it out without you.”

The couple wed in 2016 and have since welcomed two children – their son Jack, 3, and their daughter Charlotte, 1. Mina rose to fame alongside her mom, Karen E Laine, renovating houses in Indianapolis, Indiana on the long-running “Good Bones.” She has starred in other HGTV shows, such as “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach.”

The spark is clearly still alive for the couple, with Mina referring to Steve as “the best dad, an amazing hot AF hubby and one of the most loyal friends I know.”

“Folks ask me all the time. They say, ‘Hey Skeeter, what’s your favorite thing about Mina’ and I always say the same thing….’Great question stranger, It’s 100% her T&A, have a great day,’” the personal trainer quipped in his post’s caption.

Steve did go on to say he was kidding, noting “My favorite thing about my bride is her patience.” He also shared his love and respect for her “as a wife, mother and multi business owner.”

The Couple Has Been Open About Their Struggle With Secondary Infertility

While Steve thanked his wife for “popping out some pretty d*** good kids,” it was not always an easy path to completing their family. The couple experienced secondary infertility ahead of welcoming Charlotte on September 16, 2020.

People reported they conceived their youngest child through natural IUI, intrauterine insemination, after exhausting other fertility treatments including a failed IVF, in vitro fertilization.

The “Built Together” author reflected on welcoming her daughter just months after the loss of Stefanie in an Instagram post in January 2021. She wrote that 2020 “took Stef. And our ability to come together as a family to share our love for her as she so deserved. It took the joy from my husband that he had just managed to find again after losing his parents. Every celebration had a dark shadow over it, unable to forget the people not present.”

But she added that every time she looks at her daughter, “I see Stef, for better or for worse. Some days it makes me cry and some days it’s the bright light in a really s***** moment. Stef’s gone, but I see her every day… and for that I am so grateful.”

Mina Will Star in ‘Good Bones’ Spinoff

Mina is set to star in a spinoff of “Good Bones.” The six-episode series for discovery+, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” is set to premiere in summer 2022.

The new series will follow her “biggest renovation challenge” yet, buying and restoring the historic Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, Discovery announced.

“More than a century old, the 6,000 square-foot property—which includes the main home and a carriage house—will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget,” per the series description. “And, this overhaul will require precise restoration to return the Sanders House to its former glory.”

“Good Bones” has also been renewed for season 7.

