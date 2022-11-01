Mina Starsiak Hawk & Jenn Todryk Share Trailer Tour

HGTV has shows filming all over the country, and lately some familiar faces from different have been popping up together for special projects. Recently, hosts Mina Starsiak Hawk of “Good Bones” and Jenn Todryk of “No Demo Reno” have taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at their trailer from filming in Colorado.

The video, captioned, “LOOK AT THIS. When you’ve never had a trailer on set before. 🤩 When in Colorado ⛰️🎥” shows the two redheads pointing out various amenities and oddities of their first-ever trailer and lipsyncing to the sound of a man’s voice repeatedly saying “look at this”, which has become a popular sound for videos on TikTok.

See their video below, along with everything you need to know about the pair’s visit to Colorado.

Why Are Mina Starsiak Hawk & Jenn Todryk in Colorado?

In the video, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Jenn Todryk highlight their trailer’s oven and stovetop, full bed, cabinets, and bathroom (complete with a shower). At one point in the video, Todryk even hangs upside-down at the front of the trailer, showing off how spacious it is while Starsiak Hawk laughs along from the driver’s seat.

Fans loved seeing the HGTV stars having fun and being silly around their trailer, and some even called to see the two team up on a future project.

“Is the world ready for two killer red head designers??? Hell yes we are!!!” one fan wrote.

“The duo we’ve always needed! #tworamblingredheads” another fan commented.

Though it is not confirmed, some fans are speculating that the reason for Starsiak Hawk and Todryk’s visit to Colorado was to appear as guest judges on “Rock the Block” season 4. When one fan commented “Rock the block judges?? 🙏🏻”, another responded “‘Rock the Block’ is filming in Colorado. Would be better if they were joined to compete!”

Starsiak Hawk has already competed on “Rock the Block” season 1, but that wouldn’t stop her from returning as a judge, as previous guest judge Page Turner was announced as a season 4 competitor. Past contestant Jenny Marrs also commented on Starsiak Hawk and Todryk’s video, writing, “😂😂! I love it! So good seeing you both!!”

The biggest clue to support the “Rock the Block” theory is a sign on the front of the trailer, visible at the beginning of the video, which reads “Guest Judge #2”. It is possible that both redheads will be guest judging together, though HGTV has yet to confirm.

Mina Starsiak Hawk & Jenn Todryk Have Been Friends For Years

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Jenn Todryk have been friends for years before posting this trailer tour video together, and it’s not just because they are both redheads (although they do give some credit to that similarity). In a February 2022 Q&A for the Philly Home + Garden Show, Starsiak Hawk confirmed that Todryk’s show “No Demo Reno” is her favorite HGTV show.

“Jenn doesn’t have the ability to be disingenuous,” Starsiak Hawk said, “The projects are also fun and beautiful.”

Starsiak Hawk has also spoken before about how she has given Todryk advice on how to navigate the highs and lows of being an HGTV when Todryk’s show was first starting out..

“We somehow connected on Instagram. And she would ask me questions because I’ve been doing it a lot and I was in the same position a long time ago,” Starsiak Hawk said. Todryk also spoke about how it is not unnatural for the two hosts to FaceTime for multiple hours at a time.

