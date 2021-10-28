Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals She Gave Jenn Todryk Advice

In 2016, the first season of the HGTV series “Good Bones,” starring Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine, premiered. During an August 2021 interview on the “For the Love” podcast, hosted by Jen Hatmaker, Hawk revealed that she had given advice to Jenn Todryk, star of “No Demo Reno,” which debuted in March 2021.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Jenn Todryk in August 2021

During her appearance on the “For the Love” podcast, Hawk explained that she was friends with Jenn Todryk and had helped her navigate becoming an HGTV personality.

“I was talking to [Todryk] a lot early on, I don’t know, we’re both gingers. We somehow connected on Instagram. And she would ask me questions because I’ve been doing it a lot and I was in the same position a long time ago,” explained Hawk.

The 36-year-old revealed that “when [she] started filming season 1” of “Good Bones,” her “original network executive” explained that “TV is a weird place” and imparted words of wisdom that Hawk later shared with Todryk.

“She’s like, ‘You need to remember that the people who love you don’t love you. They love the version of you that we created and let them see and the people who hate you, don’t hate you, they hate the version of you that we’ve created and let them see. So if you can remember that none of this has anything to do with you, you’ll be fine. If you can’t remember that you’re gonna to lose friends, you’re going to lose family and it’s going to go bad because I’ve seen it go bad,’” explained Hawk.

Jenn Todryk Discussed Her Friendship With Mina Starsiak Hawk in 2021

During a May 2021 interview with the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, Jenn Todryk spoke about her friendship with Mina Starsiak Hawk. The “No Demo Reno” star asserted that Hawk “was awesome” when they first interacted.

“[Hawk] reached out, apparently she had been following along when I posted that we got a pilot and I don’t know how I saw her message but I just randomly did and she was like, ‘Hey girl, so happy for you and your show.’ Again I had no idea who this lady was, this other redhead. She was like ‘I know so much more in season 5 than I did in season 1. Feel free to always reach out.’ I mean we just FaceTimed for three and a half hours like four days ago. So yeah we’re really close. Of course, it’s great to have someone on the talent side to kind of be like ‘Yep that’s normal or no that’s not,’” explained Todryk.

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Todryk, who was primarily known for being a social media influencer before becoming an HGTV host, also discussed how she landed the gig. She explained that she had “renovated [her] own house” and posted pictures of the remodeled home on social media. She noted that a production company was impressed with the results and contacted her. Todryk shared that she was asked if she would be “comfortable doing this for other people.”

“And I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’ I had done it for family and friends but I’m a stay at home mom but yeah I can design. I can do this,” explained Todryk.

READ NEXT: FIRST LOOK at HGTV’s New Competition Series With Martha Stewart & Tamera Mowry-Housley