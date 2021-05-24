Is Mina Starsiak from ‘Good Bones’ Married?

The popular HGTV series “Good Bones” stars house rehabilitators, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. The mother and daughter, who own the business Two Chicks and a Hammer, have made it their mission to improve local neighborhoods in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. Not only do fans enjoy watching the series’ renovation process, but they also find Mina and Karen’s dynamic to be quite charming. Due to the show’s focus on family, some viewers may be curious about the HGTV stars’ other personal relationships. In particular, fans may want to know if Mina is married.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Wed Her Husband in 2016

Mina wed her husband, Stephen “Steve” Hawk, in 2016, following a three-year courtship. While speaking to Country Living in 2018, the reality television personality revealed that she became enamored with Steve after coming across his picture on Facebook in 2013. Soon after seeing him on social media, the pair had their first in-person interaction. According to the publication, they hung out “while watching a basketball game,” accompanied by a few of their mutual friends. Unfortunately, Mina’s future husband did not impress her, as he acted quite aloof.

“[H]e ignored me all night. He let his friend hit on me!” revealed Mina.

Despite this faux pas, they still exchanged telephone numbers and ended up dating. However, their relationship was anything but smooth sailing. Karen revealed to Country Living that her daughter and Steve “broke up for a while because he behaved really badly—in a phenomenally bad way.” The 58-year-old had some choice words for her future son-in-law after Mina made the decision to date him again.

“When they decided to get back together, the only thing I said to him was ‘Don’t ever hurt her again because you’ll have me,'” said Karen.

However, she has since forgiven Steve for his past transgressions and asserted that she “ love[s] him.”

“I love him because we have been through some conflict and struggle together and we have grown in that. We have both committed to working through that,” stated Karen.

After a year-long engagement, Mina and Steve got hitched on June 11, 2016. According to HGTV.com, the couple chose Karen to be their wedding officiant.

“She loves doing it, and it was way more meaningful than some random person doing it. Plus, everything that I do has a budgetary aspect, and she was free-ninety-nine. She did really well,” explained Mina.

The Couple Has Two Children

Mina and Steve, who is occasionally featured on “Good Bones,” became first-time parents in August 2018. When their son Jack was about 18-months-old, Mina became pregnant with their daughter, Charlotte “Charlie” Drew. During a 2020 interview with People magazine, the 33-year-old revealed that she had fertility issues and conceived Charlie through Intrauterine insemination.

On May 9, Steve took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his wife in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife. She’s a great mom. So kind. So patient. So hot. Jack, Charlie, and I are so grateful to have you Mina,” read the caption.

The upcoming season of “Good Bones” is expected to be released later this year.

