Mina Starsiak Hawk on Whether She Will Have More Children

Mina Starsiak Hawk co-stars on the HGTV series “Good Bones” with her mother, Karen E. Laine. On top of being a television personality and owning the business Two Chicks and a Hammer, the 36-year-old is a mother to two children, a two-year-old son named Jack, 2, and a 9-month-old daughter named Charlotte. During a recent interview with US Weekly, the television personality discussed that her husband, Steve, recently underwent a vasectomy.

Hawk explained that she is “a planner and a bit of a control freak,” which led to the couple taking measures to ensure that she does not get pregnant. The television personality stated that she believes that they made the right decision but suggested that she may have some different feelings about it “once [her children] get older and won’t snuggle with [her] anymore.” She asserted, however, she doubts the couple would opt for Steve to get his vasectomy reversed.

The mother-of-two then commented on if she would ever adopt a child. She explained that she and Steve were foster parents to her sister, Jessica’s child, Julie, “for a year.” Hawk revealed that they “very much wanted to adopt her,” but her niece ended up being able to live with her mother again. She then suggested that she did not believe adoption would be right for her.

“It is just — it’s tricky. I don’t know if I would be able, I don’t know if I have the — it’s very tricky — it takes like very strong humans to do that. I don’t know if I have that in me but it’s definitely an option,” said Hawk.

Hawk Discussed Fostering Her Sister’s Daughter in a 2017 Interview

In a December 2017 interview with People Magazine, the “Good Bones” star discussed why she ended up fostering Julie. The publication noted when the child was two years old, Hawk’s sister had difficulty caring for her due to undisclosed reasons.

“Julie lived with us for about nine months [in 2016] while my sister figured out her stuff. Now she’s back with her and she seems to be doing well so it’s really good,” said the HGTV star Hawk suggested that she was not prepared to foster Julie and described the situation as “very unexpected.”

“[B]ut once we figured it out, it was really, really awesome. I’m glad we got to be there for her when she needed some help,” said Hawk.

The Hgtv Star Is an Author of a Children’s Book That Focuses on Families

Hawk often keeps her family at the center of her life. In a February 2021 interview with People Magazine, the HGTV star talked about writing a children’s book, titled “Built Together.” She explained that the book was inspired by her “very non-traditional” family. She also noted that she wanted to write a story that showcases the unique ways people can have a family, stating:

[I]t’s not mom, dad, two-and-a-half kids anymore. There’s divorces, there’s same-sex couples, there’s binary couples, there’s adoption. And then there’s friends and there’s pets.

She also noted that the book, which is available to purchase on Amazon, has “a feel good message.”

