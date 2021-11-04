Mina Starsiak Hawk Provides Look at Her Morning Routine

Mina Starsiak Hawk is leading by example. The HGTV star revealed how her son, Jack, gets involved in her morning workout routine. The “Good Bones” star shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Steve working out in their home gym.

“Every morning we’re up at 5:30, Jack joins by 6 usually,” she captioned the photo before referencing her dog Frank who “is a random addition when he’s feeling needy.”

Using the hashtag “#getyourhealthyon,” Starsiak Hawk continued, “Whatever you’re version of healthy behavior looks like, your kids are always watching…. Even if they’re on their iPads so modeling to Jack a healthy lifestyle is part of our daily routine.”

The couple also shares one-year-old daughter Charlotte.

Working out with kids has its difficulties, as Starsiak Hawk demonstrated with a video in her Instagram Story of Jack sitting in her lap. She explained, “why yes! i CAN still do my abs twists when a 3 year old demands to ‘sit in yo lap mommy.’”

In another clip, she revealed her dog was leaning against her. The former “Rock the Block” star quipped, “Frank the tank also with the assist.”

Jack Recently Started Soccer

Jack is an active child, getting into sports for the first time. As Starsiak Hawk revealed on Instagram, he started playing soccer.

“Practically a full grown man. Make time stop!!!!!” she wrote. “We’re headed to his first ‘soccer practice’. Lol. Pretty much just a ball rolling around with a swarm of children running in herds after it then those one or two rando’s picking there nose or hanging from the goal. Am I right experienced toddler sports parents????”

She ended it with a quip, “‘No, it’s definitely coffee in this travel mug, not a mimosa.’“

Many fans confirmed her assessment of toddler sports, while others commented on how big Jack has gotten. Among those cooing in the comments, one person joked, “Time for him to get an apartment and health insurance.”

Starsiak Hawk Debuted 2 New Tattoos in October

Starsiak Hawk debuted fresh ink on October 11, 2021. In an Instagram post, she revealed her daughter’s name on her side with the caption, “New ink today.”

She went on to reference her battle with secondary infertility before welcoming Charlotte. “For Charlotte Drew who was never supposed to be able to be in our world….”

Showing off a heart on her write, Starsiak Hawk added, “And for Stef, who should have never left it.” Stefanie was Starsiak Hawk’s sister-in-law who died unexpectedly on March 26, 2020.

The realtor thanked tattooers Shelby Raia and Adam Stoner of The Rue Morgue Tattoo Gallery in Franklin, Indiana “for these simple and perfect reminders.”

“Good Bones” fans may see the behind-the-scenes of her new tattoos. The gallery revealed on their Instagram account that an HGTV camera crew was present.

Starsiak Hawk already had two tattoos. She revealed a tattoo of her son’s name on Instagram in December 2019. Per the comments on her post, she also has the word “friendship” tattooed in Greek.

READ NEXT: The ‘Really Sweet’ Way Jonathan Scott Takes Care of Zooey Deschanel’s Parents