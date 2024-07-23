Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares New Motherhood Milestone: ‘Crying My Eyes Out’

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is always sharing updates about her family, including husband Steve Hawk, and their children, 5-year-old son Jack and 3-year-old daughter Charlie. In a July 22 Instagram post, Mina shared that Charlie is starting to do more and more on her own, and Mina has mixed feelings about it.

“I showed her how to install one knob and she did the rest all on her own 🫶🏼 This girl is a force,” Mina captioned her post, which featured a video of Charlie installing the knob on a kitchen cabinet. “I know my role as a parent is to make her independent and successful and to not NEED me to survive eventually in life, but man do I hope I’m doing the kind of job that makes her always WANT me!”

Mina added a caption on top of the video as well, where she wrote, “POV: She’s only 3 and is already starting to not need me for things and I’m infinitely proud and crying my eyes out at the same time 😭.” Over all of this, Mina added the song “Confident” by Demi Lovato.

Fans Praise Mina Starsiak Hawk Teaching Her Daughter New Skills

Although Mina was nervous to see a glimpse of her daughter no longer needing her help, fans took to the comment section to affirm Mina and praise her as a mother.

Fellow HGTV star Galey Alix joined the conversation, commenting, “Love this so much 🥹 💪🏻.”

“Good job, Charlie. Way to go, momma. The kids are so lucky to have you as their mom,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “You guys have taught her to be a strong independent girl.”

“You’re doing amazing!!! Charlie is sooo flipping cute ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” a third fan commented.

“Great fine motor work! Well done lil one ❤️ 🙌,” another user added.

“I freaking love that you taught her this 👏 👏 ❤️ She is a force !!” a fifth fan shared.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Coming Back for Special ‘Good Bones’ Episodes

Despite Mina confirming that her regular HGTV series, “Good Bones” was ending with season 8, the network revealed that they’re bringing the show back for a special limited series, “Good Bones: New Beginnings” this Summer.

“Follow along as Mina gives a much-needed facelift to her newly-purchased ‘groovy’ lake house, and [her mother] Karen sets off on an adventure in Wilmington, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a beach oasis. Don’t miss the premiere, Wednesday, August 14, at 9|8c 🪩 🏠 🥚,” the network wrote in the caption of July 17 post.

According to Deadline, the new series will feature a 90-minute premiere focusing on Mina’s lake house renovation, with two more 60-minute episodes focusing on Karen’s beach house renovation.

Mina gave fans an update about the new show back in February 2024. At the time, she confirmed that she had finished filming the parts of her lake house renovation that would be featured on television, although at the time it was meant to be a two-episode special dedicated to her lake house transformation.

