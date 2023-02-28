Mina Starsiak Hawk Comments on ‘Overrated’ Design Trends

HGTV hosts have often spoken about the “all-white kitchen” trend, taking different sides of the debate. While “The Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are all for the trend (though they aren’t opposed to a pop of color, according to Apartment Therapy), “Rock the Block” host Ty Pennington said in an interview with Heavy, “We all can do white spaces, and very clean, and all of the above – even though there is an art to that as well. But for me, I love to be surprised by not only color but also texture.”

In a February 19 Instagram post, “Good Bones” host Mina Starsiak Hawk weighed in on the controversial trend before asking her fans to do the same in the comments. The video posted shows Starsiak Hawk furiously typing on her phone with the words “POV: Replying to all the comments saying that Carrera Marble is overrated and all white kitchens are so boring,” written on the screen.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Defends the White Kitchen Trend

Starsiak Hawk was quick to explain why she supports the white kitchen trend in her video’s caption.

“This might shock you but… 🤍 This combination [of Carrera marble and white kitchens] is one of our biggest returns on investment, and it could be yours too!” Starsiak Hawk wrote, “The classic, clean look of Carrera Marble and white cabinets are a blank slate. It’s a timeless look that can fit into any design style, and allows our homeowners to change up the look and feel of their kitchen as often as they like.”

Fans added their own opinions in the HGTV host’s comment section, with many opinions shared on both sides of the debate.

“Love the white cabinets and I think carrera marble its timeless don’t listen to those nay sayers they are just trolls love. Your designs❤️,” one fan commented.

“I had a white kitchen. NEVER have one again. You have to clean it all the time. You HGTV people use that white subway tile all the time. I’m over it. But I do understand that it is a business for you and you make the color with accents,” a second fan added.

“It may be what people want but if I’m watching a home renovation show I prefer to see more creative and innovative projects. It seems most shows now focus on what sells as opposed to showing forward design concepts. Money over art and everything goes blah,” another fan wrote.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Gives Home Design Tips on Her Podcast ‘Mina AF’

In addition to her HGTV show, Starsiak Hawk recently began hosting her own podcast, “Mina AF”, where she holds interviews and answers fan questions (including providing tips and advice for at-home designers). In the February 14, 2023 episode, Starsiak Hawk shared her best advice for learning new skills, including for putting up bathroom tiles.

“I am not professionally trained in anything I do. Most of the things, particularly [tiling a bathroom] is a teachable skill, and for me what I did, honestly, I went on YouTube,” Starsiak Hawk said, “I watched videos, I specifically watched videos of how to install tile when I did my first house, and I watched lots of them, and I read the directions with the tile, and I read the directions with the tools that came with the tile, and I just took in as much as I could.”

