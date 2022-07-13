Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Her Parenting Fail

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s son has her back, but is that such a good thing?

The HGTV star took part in one of TikTok’s latest trends, pretending to go fight another parent and needing her son as a backup in case their kid gets involved.

“Jack, I need you to put your shoes on,” the “Rock the Block” alum said in a video on Instagram. When Jack questioned, “Why?” she explained, “Cause I have to go fight someone and I need you to go fight their kid if their kid comes outside.”

Not convinced, Jack again asked, “Why?” Starsiak Hawk reiterated, “Just in case, in case I need backup. I need you to put your shoes on. Can you put your shoes on?”

The three-year-old agreed to go, as long as he could fight with his shoes off and bring his cup of milk.

Starsiak Hawk shared the funny moment as an example of a “#ParentFail” and asked her followers to tag her if they try the trend so she can have “some good laughs.”

“So, I just HAD to try this Tick Tock trend to see Jacks reaction….” the text in the video reads. “I for sure though that my sweet, well parented child would be disgusted by the idea of a physical altercation….. Turns out…. As long as dude can keep his shoes off…. He’s game. Well, shoes off and milk in hand. Pretty sure this is evidence of me failing at this parenting thing; that a the hot mess express that is Chuck in this video.”

The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner also shares daughter Charlotte, 1, with her husband Steve.

Starsiak Hawk’s Fans Commended the Mother-Son Duo

Starsiak Hawk’s followers joined in the fun, commending the mother-son duo.

“I’d say you did everything right with this parenting thing,” complimented one fan. “he’ll always have your back, as long as his milk can tag along.”

Jack also received his fair share of praise.

“Jack is 10 toes, ‘Barefoot,’ with a cup of milk, down for his Mama! That’s what I’m talking about,” one follower applauded. “This Tik Tok trend is cracking me up!”

And his logic was sound, someone else added “Honestly shoes can be used to pin Jack to something so he has a point especially if they have shoe laces or are sandals! Also I’m not completely convinced that he believed you.”

A few parents shared their own funny stories. “I once told my son that I needed to bury daddy in the backyard and I needed his help…” a fellow mother wrote. “His response was ‘ok let me get my shoes’… I think he was maybe 3 at the time.”

‘Good Bones’ Returned for Season 7

Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E Laine, have returned for season 7 of their hit HGTV series, “Good Bones.” The season premiere aired on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It is also available to stream on discovery+.

The series follows the mother-daughter duo as they “buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes,” HGTV announced.

She is set to star in a spinoff, “Good Bones: Risky Business.”

The former “Battle on the Beach” judge will be renovating the century-old Sanders House in Indianapolis’ Fountain Square neighborhood, which includes “the main home and carriage house,” according to a press release. It “will be the largest project Mina has tackled to date in terms of size and budget.”

