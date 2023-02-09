Mina Starsiak Hawk Gets Real About Plastic Surgery Stigma

Mina Starsiak Hawk has always been honest about undergoing a “mommy makeover” but now the HGTV host is breaking down her experience with plastic surgery on her podcast, “Mina AF.” She welcomed her surgeon, Dr. Peter Koltz, on the February 6, 2023, episode, “Let’s Talk Plastic Surgery.”

The “Good Bones” star decided to go under the knife after welcoming her two children. She shares son Jack, 4, and daughter Charlotte, 2, with her husband Steve. She admitted on the podcast that she thought about getting plastic surgery “for a long time.”

“It’s challenging because it’s socially acceptable to like embrace your mom body,” Starsiak Hawk explained in the episode. “And embrace the stretch marks and embrace all the cool s*** our bodies can do to make children.”

Starsiak Hawk explained in the episode that while she thinks it is “incredible” that some women can celebrate their postpartum body, she did not feel like herself.

“I just felt like I was wearing a suit, wearing someone else’s body and it didn’t feel like me,” the 35-year-old added on “Mina AF.” “A big part of it too was, I was never going to be able to have a strong abdominal section again, I had a huge gap. It just wasn’t going to be a thing I could do on my own.”

Starsiak Hawk explained on the podcast that she underwent a breast augmentation, a tummy tuck, liposuction “in a lot of little small spots” and had fat moved into her “butt den.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Feels Like Her ‘Genuine Self’ After Surgery Despite Criticism

The “Rock the Block” alum admitted in the episode to feeling like her “genuine self” after the surgery, but says there is a “lot of judgment” she has faced with that.

“I got very mixed feedback. I got some women saying ‘I’m really disappointed. I thought you were a great role model for my daughter and you’re not,’” Starsiak Hawk explained on “Mina AF.” And while she acknowledged those comments hurt, she explained that she felt a duty to be open about her plastic surgery as such a public figure.

“I definitely didn’t want to be one of those people that all of a sudden, I’m on the beach with my family and I look the way I look. And people are like, ‘Well, s***. I’m just not working out enough. I’m not eating good enough. I’m not whatever, blank, fill-in-the-blank enough. Because she has two kids and she looks like that,’” the flipper explained in the episode. Though, she added that she does still work “her butt off”

While she faced some criticism, Starsiak Hawk said others thanked her for her candor on “such a taboo issue.” She opened up about feeling a need to justify her surgery.

“I think particularly for women, we have feel like we struggled for it,” the former “Battle on the Beach” judge explained on “Mina AF.”

“Even talking about the plastic surgery,” she added in the episode. “Plastic surgery sounds ugly and aggressive. But if you call it a ‘mommy makeover’ then it’s like I did this hard thing so I deserve to be able to do this. I birthed a child. I was a mother. Like, I suffered so I can do this thing for myself.”

Starsiak Hawk continued, “And I keep going back and forth cause like that’s the easy, general term. It’s a mommy makeover but you don’t have to have been a mom to do any of those things and you can still deserve to do that for yourself if you want.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband Steve Has Always Found Her Body ‘Banging’

Starsiak Hawk acknowledged on “Mina AF” that a lot of plastic surgery conversations go back to the influence and opinion of partners. But, as the “Good Bones: Risky Business” explained, her husband was supportive throughout the process.

“Steve thought I was banging when he met me, before I had Jack, when I was pregnant. Like, no matter what I’ve done, he’s all about it,” Starsiak Hawk explained in the episode. “And I think a lot of people don’t have that partner.”

She went on to add, “He’s the last person to say I should look or do anything different which I’m lucky and a lot of people don’t have.”

