Mina Starsiak Hawk on if She Plans on Getting More Plastic Surgery

Three months following the birth of her second child, Charlotte, in September 2020, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk chose to undergo some plastic surgery. According to US Weekly, the 36-year-old, who also has a 2-year-old son named Jack, “got a tummy tuck, liposuction and breast implants.” Shortly after the procedures, Hawk explained to the publication that “[she] wasn’t happy with [her] body and what [she] could accomplish just working out.”

Hawk Commented on Whether She Wanted More Plastic Surgery in a June 2021 Interview

During a June 2021 US Weekly interview, Hawk commented on whether she would be interested in getting more plastic surgery.

“Like, there’s always things that you could tweak,” said the “Good Bones” star.

She revealed that she specifically is interested in fixing the scar that is presumably on her stomach. The television personality explained that she “moved around a lot” during the healing process.

“I was literally like looking at our properties with my drainage bag still attached to me and when you do that, it stretches your scar out a lot so it’s not as pretty as my doctor would have liked it to be if I had behaved better,” said Hawk.

The mother-of-two went on to say that she is “super happy with” how she looks. She also briefly discussed receiving negative comments on social media because she decided to get elective surgery. She suggested that she does not take the negativity to heart and asserted people leave cruel comments because “they have their own stuff going on.” Hawk then stated that she believes many people would also undergo plastic surgery if given the opportunity.

“Like if you were going to give anyone 50 grand and be like, ‘you can only use it to do plastic surgery or it’s gone.’ I think most everyone would be like, ‘Okay I’ll do something,’” said the home renovator.

Hawk then revealed that quite a few fans have reached out to her to let her know that they appreciated her openness about plastic surgery.

“But overwhelmingly, it was shocking, how many people are like, ‘oh my god, thank you, I want to do this, I wish I had done it sooner, I just did this, I did it 20 years ago and still no one ever knows because I was ashamed to tell anyone.’ So that’s just kind of my — I say everything — whether people want to know it or not,” said Hawk.

Hawk Has Also Been Open About Having Difficulty Getting Pregnant

Getting plastic surgery is not the only aspect of Hawk’s life that she has shared with fans. The mother-of-two was open about the fact that she had difficulty getting pregnant with Charlotte. During a June 2020 interview with People Magazine, she revealed that after she had her son Jack, 2, her doctor informed her and her husband, Steve, that they would likely have to use “an egg donor” to conceive again. However, she was able to get pregnant through “intrauterine insemination (IUI).” The television personality revealed that she decided to be upfront about her issues with fertility, as she was concerned that she would “look like a freaking robot talking about this later, because that’s just how [she] deal[s] with stuff.”

READ NEXT: Ant Anstead Dating Oscar-Winning Actress After Divorce: Reports