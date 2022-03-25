Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Her Son’s ‘Super Cute’ New Habit

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s three-year-old son Jack has a new way of referring to her and her husband Steve, the HGTV star revealed in an Instagram post.

“Jack started doing this super cute thing where he calls us ‘Daddy Hawk’ and ‘Mommy Hawk,’” the “Good Bones” host said in a video on March 23, 2022. She added, “I love it so much.”

The house flipper also included footage from a camera in their living room. “Daddy. Hey, Daddy. More brown milk please, Daddy,” Jack quiet says, trying to get his father’s attention from across the room. He then yells, “Daddy Hawk.”

The “Two Chicks & A Hammer” owner captioned the post, “And this is why we don’t eat our young. They real cute.”

Starsiak Hawk and her husband also share a daughter, Charlotte, 1. She has starred on “Good Bones” alongside her mother Karen E. Laine since 2016. The HGTV star has appeared on other network shows, including “Rock the Block,” “Battle on the Beach” and “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Starsiak Hawk Feels ‘Zero Guilt’ Being a Working Parent

Starsiak Hawk is proud to be a working mother-of-two, sharing her insight in a March 6, 2022 post on Instagram.

“Some days I let social ‘norms’ get to me and feel guilt about being a hard working parent instead of being at home every day with these nuggets,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her children drawing together. “Then the weekend comes and we get moments like this and I know Steve and I are doing something right.”

She revealed that both she and her her husband have jobs. While her kids will know they are “incredibly loved,” she wrote they will also get to see her “strong work ethic.”

“I don’t work because I HAVE to,” she explained. “I work because it is one the the many things that fulfills my life along with these two and my husband. And a happy, fulfilled parent is the best option for our family.”

Starsiak Hawk also gave a special shoutout to her nanny, Hannah Vaughn, writing that she is “such an amazing soul to have them spend their days with and I have zero guilt about that choice.”

Starsiak Hawk & Husband Celebrated Their Nanny’s Birthday

This is not the first time Starsiak Hawk and her husband have taken to social media to celebrate their nanny. They both marked her birthday with celebratory Instagram posts on January 28, 2022.

Starsiak Hawk shared a series of photos and clips of Vaugh, captioning the post, “HBD to the best Hannie a family could ask for!!!!! We love you to the moon and back.”

The HGTV star’s husband also shared a photo of Vaugh with their children. As he wrote on his account, “Happy 26th Birthday Hannah. The Hawk family is so happy to have you in our lives and part of our family. Mina and I love you but our kids, REAAAALY love. Thank you for all you do.”

Starsiak Hawk and her mother will next be seen as judges on season 3 of “Rock the Block,” evaluating the exterior spaces in the March 28, 2022 episode.

