Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares an Update About Her 3-Year-Old Son

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has two children, Jack Richard Hawk, 3, and Charlotte Drew Hawk, 1, who she shares with her husband, Steve Hawk. The “Good Bones” star occasionally posts pictures of her son and daughter on Instagram. For instance, on October 30, the famed home renovator shared a snap of Jack with her Instagram followers.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Shared That Her Son Had Taken up Playing Soccer

Hawk’s post consisted of a black-and-white photo of her 3-year-old son. The picture showed Jack waving to the camera while standing in what appears to be a living room.

In the caption of the post, Hawk shared that her son has taken up playing soccer.

“Practically a full grown man [tired face emoji] Make time stop!!!!! :::::: We’re headed to his first ‘soccer practice.’ Lol. Pretty much just a ball rolling around with a swarm of children running in herds after it then those one or two rando’s picking there nose or hanging from the goal. Am I right experienced toddler sports parents???? :::::: ‘No, it’s definitely coffee in this travel mug, not a mimosa’ [crying-laughing emoji] [champagne emoji] [orange emoji],” read a portion of the post.

Quite a few fans commented on Hawk’s update about her eldest child.

“Awwwww darling! It’s sooooooo fun! When my son started soccer he was obsessed with his new sport water bottle, waving to us from the middle of the field and trying to talk to his coach about dinosaurs and such during the ‘games’! [crying-laughing emoji] [red heart emoji] [clapping emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” wrote one fan.

“[Three crying-laughing emojis], you have the description of soccer down! Baseball is even funnier to watch as kindergarteners!! Next time try the mimosa [crying-laughing emoji],” added another.

“Yep! Herd ball!! Gotta love the coaches for the younger kiddos, they need incredible patience! It’s fun hanging with the other parents & having your hot chocolate (or coffee)…sitting in an uncomfortable fold up chair either in the rain or freezing or both. Ah the memories. Seriously though, some great times enjoying your little ones,” shared a third Instagram user.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Her Career During a May 2021 Interview

During a May 2021 appearance on the “Reality with Vicki” podcast, hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Vicki Gunvalson, Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed how she got her start as a home renovator with her own business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. She explained that she was not sure what career she wanted after she graduated from Indiana University Bloomington. The 36-year-old shared that she was a waitress for some time because she “didn’t want to commit to a desk job.” She went on to say that her mother and “Good Bones” co-star Karen E. Laine “co-signed on her first house,” which they renovated together. The mother-and-daughter duo eventually purchased and rehabilitated other properties, which led them to establish Two Chicks and a Hammer.

She then noted that a talent scout had reached out to her after seeing the Two Chicks and a Hammer Facebook page.

“We had a phone call and a Skype interview and you know, passed those tests so they sent us a flip cam and we just kind of recorded what we do for a couple weeks, sent it back and you know, they pile all that stuff together, make a beautiful little sizzle reel and HGTV picked it up,” explained Hawk.

