Mina Starsiak Hawk Explains Why New House is ‘Healing’ for Husband Steve

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk first gave fans a look at her family’s new lake house in July 2023. Over a year later the network is bringing viewers inside the home as Mina renovates the space as part of a limited series, “Good Bones: New Beginnings”.

Although the 90-minute “Mina Takes the Lake” episode of the “Good Bones” spin-off series premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern, People shared a clip of Mina and her husband Steve Hawk taking their children swimming at their lake house for the first time in an August 12 sneak peek.

In the video, Mina explained why this house away from the city held even more meaning for her and her husband. “The lake house is going to feel very healing for Steve because he’s lost so much,” she explained. “Steve’s little sister passed away after both her and Steve’s parents had died six months apart. He’s going through life the best way he can after just some really, really epic loss in a very, very short amount of time.”

Steve Hawk Shares His Thoughts About Family’s Lake House

Mina went on to explain how the lake house doesn’t only provide a chance to enjoy some peace and quiet. “And because his time with his family was cut short, that’s really why we wanted this lake house for Jack and Charlie — really, for the long term, for the memories, for the experiences. So that’s, I think, why it’s really important to both of us,” she shared.

Steve shared his own thoughts with the network while Mina was in the lake with their son Jack and daughter Charlie. “We’ve been living in the city for so long now that we don’t ever get to do stuff like this, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Steve also opened up about the loss of his parents in an August 2023 episode of Mina’s “Mina AF” podcast. Steve described his mother as a “full-blown” alcoholic and his father as a “functioning alcoholic,” and explained how his relationships with his parents informed his decision to quit drinking alcohol.

“What I get emotional about is the time that I lost it with my parents, because I had drawn a line in the sand about my mom and I felt that I needed to stick with that. And my line was unfortunately, the relationship would kind of come to an end if things didn’t change. So we missed out on years of each other and that’s just what makes me sad,” he shared, later adding, “What really did it for me was when I… This is going to be hard to say, but when I realized that I don’t want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me.”

Karen E. Laine Will Be Featured in ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’

Although Mina has a rocky relationship with her mother Karen E. Laine, Laine will also be appearing in the “Good Bones: New Beginnings” spin-off. Laine will be featured in two episodes, each one hour long, which will air weekly after Mina’s special.

Mina first explained that she and her mother were “not on good terms” as “Good Bones” final season began airing in 2023, later confirming that their interpersonal tension popped up on set, including in a “knockdown drag-out fight” during demolition for the season’s premiere episode.

Years prior, in an August 2021 interview with “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan on their “At Home” podcast, Mina shared that she and her mother have always had a complicated relationship. “I didn’t see her for a while because I took issue with her [second] husband. I was probably 10ish, so that was the first of a period of kind of like ups and downs in our relationships,” Mina shared, later adding that she felt like she viewed her mother as more of a friend than a parental figure at times while growing up, and primarily lived with her father.

READ NEXT: Listing Prices Revealed for 2 ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Houses