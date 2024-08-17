HGTV Stars Send Support to Mina Starsiak Hawk After Critical Comments

HGTV host Mina Starsiak Hawk received love from her fellow network stars after issuing an August 16 post where she shined a light on the stressful side of her job as a contractor and on-camera personality, which fans don’t always get to see on screen.

“All you people who are like ‘Why is she so cranky? She never looks like she’s having fun,’ I’m going to give you a glimpse into my day,” Starsiak Hawk said, two days after the premiere of her “Good Bones: New Beginnings” special.

Starsiak Hawk added that she was on the phone with “collections [for] the city because, for the last five years, a variety of people on my team in charge of permitting just didn’t do it right.” She explained that these clerical errors led to late payment fees and other permitting fines that cost her $5,000.

“Granted, fish stinks from the head down. So I’ll take the blame, it was my responsibility for putting the people in the positions they were in. I’ll take it on the chin and move on, but that’s why I’m so cranky sometimes,” Starsiak Hawk finished her video.

HGTV Stars Related With Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Story

“Making TV while being the only individual with something on the line after the cameras go down, really freaking hard y’all,” Starsiak Hawk added in her caption, asking if viewers could “maybe keep your unkind words to yourself because life is mean enough and hard enough without strangers telling you how awful you are for a variety of different reasons when maybe only a handful of people in this world actually know me, the rest of the cast or the actual reality of any of our situations.”

Many of Starsiak Hawk’s peers on the network took to her comment section to share their support. “No one likes to hear people on tv talk about how tv is hard… tv is the hardest thing I’ve ever done and I’m not even talking about the physical efforts 🫠 *natural child birth was the hardest physically 😂,” Jenn Todryk from “No Demo Reno” commented. She and Starsiak Hawk worked together on an episode of “Rock the Block”, judging the season 4 Living Rooms.

“Say it again & louder for the ones in the back with something to say! This ish is hard!! There are days in my biz that happens to be on REALity TV that I’d rather give natural birth to my 7.2 & 7.12 lbs twins again!! 🙄😭🤣 …. Proud of you … even through the ish, there’s no quit!” Page Turner from “Fix My Flip” wrote, drawing a similar comparison to Todryk.

“Being a contractor is hard. Being a contractor as well as the designer is even harder. Being a contractor, designer, and owner in charge of financing projects is yet even harder. Being a contractor, designer, owner, financier, and HGTV talent is then damn near impossible. The difficulties of running this type of business are extreme by themselves, then having to “be on” for camera (smiling, laughing, making jokes) all while managing the behind the scenes is sometimes totally overwhelming. Your livelihood is at stake in these projects. I totally get it 👍,” Evan Thomas from “Bargain Block” added.

Starsiak Hawk also received messages from Ty Pennington and Sarah Baeumler from “Battle on the Beach”, as well as the production company behind “Good Bones”. High Noon Entertainment wrote, “It takes a village, but at its core it takes phenomenal, once-in-a-lifetime people like you to make it happen! We ❤️ you, Mina!!!! Thank you for all that you do!”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Showed Off Her Lake House Renovation in ‘Good Bones: New Beginnings’

In the 90-minute “Mina Takes the Lake” special, Starsiak Hawk showed off the renovation of her lake house with her husband, Steve Hawk.

“This whole place is for family, represents family, because of family, and I think although it’s just a physical place, that physical places have meaning and that this can have a lot of meaning for my family as a whole. To be able to have room to spend time together and have new experiences and make new memories,” Starsiak Hawk shared during the episode.

“Good Bones: New Beginnings” will continue next week as Starsiak Hawk’s mother, Karen E. Laine, will feature in two 1-hour long episodes on August 21 and 28 at 9 p.m.

