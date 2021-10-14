Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Sentimental Meaning Behind New Tattoos

Mina Starsiak Hawk is paying tribute through her tattoos, honoring her daughter, Charlotte, and late sister-in-law, Stefanie.

On October 12, the HGTV star took to Instagram to debut the new ink of her daughter’s name on her ribcage and a heart on her wrist.

“New ink today,” the 36-year-old wrote. “For Charlotte Drew who was never supposed to be able to be in our world…. And for Stef, who should have never left it.”

Starsiak Hawk thanked tattooers Shelby Raia and Adam Stoner of The Rue Morgue Tattoo Gallery in Franklin, Indiana “for these simple and perfect reminders.”

It seems “Good Bones” fans will get a glimpse at the tattooing process in an upcoming episode. The gallery provided a behind-the-scenes look on their Instagram, revealing an HGTV camera crew was present.

These are not Starsiak Hawk’s first tattoos. She revealed a tattoo of her son’s name on Instagram in December 2019. Per the comments on her post, she also has the word “friendship” tattooed in Greek.

Stefanie Died Unexpectedly in 2020

Stefanie, the sister of Starsiak Hawk’s husband Steve, died on March 26, 2020. The HGTV star revealed the news on Instagram the following day.

“Yesterday we unexpectedly lost my sister, Stefanie Hawk,” the “Rock the Block” star wrote. “She was such a bright light in all of our lives for such a long time. There is nothing to say that makes it easier or better, especially in this time where our access to loved ones and friends is so limited.”

Since Stefanie’s death fell amid the coronavirus pandemic, Starsiak Hawk revealed that “a gathering will not be possible” with information about a “celebration of Stefs life” at a later date.

Instead of flowers, Starsiak Hawk asked her followers to donate to The Asher House – a non-profit organization promoting animal adoption – since Stefanie was a dog lover with a “passion for animal rescue.”

At the time of Stefanie’s passing, Starsiak Hawk was pregnant with Charlotte.

Starsiak Hawk Welcomed Daughter Charlotte After Secondary Infertility

Starsiak Hawk and her husband welcomed their second child – daughter Charlotte – via cesarean section on September 16, 2020. The couple also shares son Jack Richard, 3.

“She’s here! And she’s perfect! We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie,” the couple told People.

The road to welcoming Charlotte was not easy for the “Built Together” author who experienced secondary infertility. The couple conceived their now one-year-old through natural IUI, intrauterine insemination, after exhausting other fertility treatments including a failed IVF, in vitro fertilization, People reported.

Starsiak Hawk reflected on welcoming her daughter just months after the loss of Stefanie in an Instagram post in January 2021. She wrote that 2020 “took Stef. And our ability to come together as a family to share our love for her as she so deserved. It took the joy from my husband that he had just managed to find again after losing his parents. Every celebration had a dark shadow over it, unable to forget the people not present. It took so much from so many people.”

She continued, “But, it gave us Charlie. And every time I look at her I see Stef, for better or for worse. Some days it makes me cry and some days it’s the bright light in a really s***** moment. Stef’s gone, but I see her every day… and for that I am so grateful.”

In a later post, she wrote that her daughter “won’t ever replace the loss, but she definitely helped dull the sting.”

