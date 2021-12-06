‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Update on 1-Year-Old Daughter

Mina Starsiak Hawk is the mother of a teething one-year-old. The HGTV host gave fans an update on her ever-growing daughter Charlotte Drew.

In an Instagram post on December 5, 2021, Starsiak Hawk shared a photo of her youngest child enjoying her meal on the couch.

“How the queen takes her breakfast,” the Two Chicks & A Hammer owner wrote. “This poor nugget has been teething haaaard and had a nasty cough. So if it’s sausage, milk and some coco melon on the couch, what my baby wants my baby gets!”

Starsiak Hawk then ruminated on her daughter getting older. “And how HUGE is she getting,” she added. “How do we make time slow down???”

Married to husband Steve since 2016, the couple also shares son Jack Richard, 3. The family of four lives in Indianapolis, Indiana where she films her hit series, “Good Bones.”

In November, the mother-of-two joked with her fans that her kids take after her husband. Sharing a photo of him with their daughter, she captioned the Instagram post, “Do your nuggets look more like you or your person????! Bc our kids for sure just fell straight outta Steve’s butt.”

She shared a similar sentiment in October. She wrote that her son was her husband “reincarnated. Arm sleeve and all.”

Starsiak Hawk Debuted New Ink for Her Daughter and Late Sister-in-Law

On October 11, 2021, Starsiak Hawk debuted two new tattoos on Instagram. She added her daughter’s name on her ribcage, beneath her son’s name and what commenters remarked was the Greek word for “friendship.”

“New ink today. For Charlotte Drew who was never supposed to be able to be in our world….” she wrote. Showing off a heart tattoo on her wrist in memory of her late sister-in-law, Starsiak Hawk added, “And for Stef, who should have never left it.”

The former “Rock the Block” contestant thanked The Rue Morgue Tattoo Gallery “for these simple and perfect reminders.”

The Couple Experienced Secondary Infertility Before Welcoming Charlotte

Before welcoming Charlotte, Starsiak Hawk revealed the couple experienced secondary infertility while trying to expand their family, according to People. The outlet reported she was given a “less than a 1 percent chance of getting pregnant with baby No. 2.”

So the couple turned to in vitro fertilization, known as IVF, which did not work. “We wanted to try one more time,” she told People in 2020. “And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

The couple found success after turning to the Indiana-based fertility specialist, Dr. Robert Colver. As People reported, since it was too far into Starsiak Hawk’s cycle for another round of IVF, he suggested the couple try a non-medicated route: intrauterine insemination.

“It’s a fancy word for the turkey-baster method, and I didn’t expect it to work,” she told the outlet.

Yet, when it was time to take the test the result was positive. As she recounted to People, “There were so many happy tears. We are incredibly lucky.”

Charlotte was born on September 16, 2020.

