Mina Starsiak Hawk Catches Thief on Property

It’s been quite the week for HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk. Not only has she been working hard to close down her in person Two Chicks District Co. retail store and keep the online shop running, but in an October 10 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk revealed her house was the target for a recent theft, which she caught on video.

“Dude stole two packages off our porch this morning while Steve was up just before 5. 🤬 And it almost annoys me more that he didn’t close the gate! Steal our stuff and let our dog possibly run away 👊🏻 Not cool, man,” Starsiak Hawk wrote in the post, which included front yard security footage of a stranger waltzing right up to her front door and making off with two packages. “If you live around here (we’re in north square), give this a share in the off chance we can figure out who this dude is. The items weren’t incredibly valuable, but it’s just the principle of it. Hope this dude has a little girl who’s been dying for some tap shoes and a lady who’s been itching for an oversized denim jacket. SMH.”

Fans Send Suggestions to Mina Starsiak Hawk

Fans took to Starsiak Hawk’s comment section with their thoughts on her recent theft and ideas for how she may be able to track down the culprit.

“May be time for another glitter bomb! I cannot believe the boldness of these porch pirates!!” one fan wrote. Glitter bomb-ing involves leaving out a fake package full of glitter, so that when a package thief opens the stolen box, the glitter spills out all over them, making a big mess.

Another user shared their own messy idea, writing on Starsiak Hawk’s post, “I’m in Fletcher Place and have considered leaving out Amazon boxes on my front porch with used cat litter/waste. Maybe he’ll hit up me next. 😂.”

“🙁 Doesn’t look like he had gloves on, might have prints on the gate,” one fan added, trying to find clues in Starsiak Hawk’s video. While it is a good suggestion, Starsiak Hawk responded, “our police department isn’t going to waste time or resources printing it unfortunately.

“My BIL has a big lock box on his porch that is for deliveries and they have to put a code in to open the box and drop the package in. He leaves the code in the delivery instructions part so they know how to open it. He has had no more packages stolen. I’m actually considering getting me one as well,” another fan shared.

Jonathan Knight Called Out Trespassers on Property

Starsiak Hawk isn’t the only HGTV star to call out trespassers, as “Farmhouse Fixer” star Jonathan Knight took to social media in a since-deleted August 5 Instagram post to share a message after catching fans sneaking onto his “Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp” property.

“Thank you all for watching FHF Camp Revamp. It was a pleasure filming our journey. As of now we are still working on the property and it’s only open to friends and family. Tour took me away from finishing up! I ask that if you’ve found its location that you respect that we aren’t open yet! Please know security is in full force to keep people out of what is still private property. Thanks for your understanding! We will keep you updated as soon as possible. Jon & Harley,” Knight wrote at the time.

