Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares New Home Video of Children Jack & Charlie

HGTV’s “Good Bones” host Mina Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram this week to share a sweet sibling moment between her children Jack and Charlie.

“May they always love each other as much as they do right now 🤍,” Starsiak Hawk captioned the post before asking her followers, “Do you still have a close relationship with your siblings?”

The video shows 4-year-old Jack giving his little sister, 2-year-old Charlie, a “makeover” with toy scissors, a toy knife, and a rolling pin, while Charlie stares at the television with a blank face and a waffle.

See Starsiak Hawk’s post and hear what fans are saying below.

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Son Jack Give Sister Charlie a ‘Makeover’

Mina Starsiak Hawk tried to ask her children how the makeover was going, but she didn’t get very far. She first complimented Jack’s work, saying, “Charlie your makeover is looking so good. You’re so pretty! Jack, you’re very talented.” When she went on to ask Charlie if she thought Jack was doing a good job, her son responded, “Mom you can’t talk to [Charlie] when I do her makeover. That’s the rule.”

Fans reached out in the comments after Starsiak Hawk asked if they had close relationships with their siblings. Many sent love to Starsiak Hawk and her children and opened up with stories of their own.

“My brother and I fought like mortal enemies our entire lives. Like, it was BAD. It was only when we were grown and he was sent to Iraq we finally became friends. 2 years ago he was my donor when I needed a Stem Cell Transplant and he literally saved my life. He’s my hero and I’m so proud to be his sister. ❤️” one fan commented.

“Two brothers and two sisters and each one of them are my whole world – I wish I had more,” another fan added.

“Both of my brothers and I are very close but far away in distance. My kids, a boy 4 years older than his sister are incredibly close. They always have been. As adults they’ve just grown closer. I’m so proud of them,” a third fan wrote.

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Celebrating Christmas at Charlotte Hall With Fans

To celebrate the holiday season, Mina Starsiak Hawk has decked out Charlotte Hall for Christmas and is inviting fans to tour the home, which she recently renovated as part of her spinoff HGTV miniseries “Good Bones: Risky Business”. Charlotte Hall is named after Starsiak Hawk’s daughter Charlie.

Tickets for the Christmas at Charlotte Hall event are available for sale on Eventbrite. The event runs until Thursday, December 22, and includes the chance to “explore the property on a self-guided tour” and take an up-close-and-personal look at the project that they’ve seen come together before their eyes on television. There is also a “VIP Experience”, which includes a chance to meet Mina Starsiak Hawk along with a printed and signed photo.

Starsiak Hawk has shared photos of the festive space on her Instagram, and fans are already obsessed with the “beautiful” decor.

