‘Home Town’ Hosts Ben & Erin Napier Transform Local Shelter in a Day

Ben and Erin Napier keep giving back to the community that is home base for their family, as well as their various businesses and HGTV show, “Home Town.” In less than a day, the couple managed to transform the Salvation Army shelter for women and children in Laurel, Mississippi, sharing their progress with fans on social media.

The Napiers Mixed New & Old Items to Transform Rooms

On September 16, 2022, the Napiers and their team descended on the Salvation Army shelter for women and children in Laurel, to makeover the space with donated furniture and decor, plus newly painted walls in Erin’s favorite paint color, a soft green.

In an Instagram Story sharing their progress, Ben joked that “Erin hates the color green” as they finished up the walls. “Everybody knows it’s my favorite,” she replied. “I feel like it’s a soothing color! It’s a soothing neutral.”

Erin also shared an Instagram post with a video of her and Ben picking up additional items in the adjacent Salvation Army thrift store, including a giant pink bunny she said their girls would love, so she knew other kids will, too. They also picked up some colorful art, a vintage school desk and more toys.

She also included a carousel of images featuring a finished living space, with a large sofa and chair from locally-owned Loft Furniture Co., children’s toys and books, framed art on the walls, a large TV, a floor lamp, and more.

“We wanted to make a dorm into a soft landing for women and children who find themselves in need of shelter,” Erin wrote under her post. “Our shelter in Laurel served 33,428 meals in 2021 alone. Now more than ever as inflation rises, families need our support.”

With cameras from Hattiesburg news station WDAM filming, the Napiers revealed the makeover to Salvation Army commanding officers Keisha and Jason McMullin, who oversee operations at the location and were stunned by the results.

The Napiers Also Built a Coffee Bar in the Dining Room

Ben shared different images on his Instagram account, with the couple joined by Salvation Army representatives as well as a coffee bar they created for the families who stay there. It includes a custom wood cabinet with storage, a toaster, a coffeemaker, a small refrigerator, and baskets for fresh fruit and snacks.

Ben wrote, “We had an INCREDIBLE day helping out with @SalvationArmyUS in our hometown Laurel, MS. We volunteered and served meals last year, and couldn’t wait to get back. This time, we’re sprucing up a couple of rooms to make it feel like home for the holidays.”

“It’s just wonderful to celebrate second chances,” Erin told WDAM. “That’s what we do with old houses and that’s what the Salvation Army does. They give people a second chance, and we’re happy to help.”

The station reported that tThe Laurel Salvation Army shelter has 35 beds and serves 12 to 20 residents a month. Both Erin and Ben, who also worked with the Salvation Army during the holiday season in 2021, asked their followers to get to know and support their local Salvation Army centers by visiting the Salvation Army USA website.

The shelter in Laurel also has a wish list at Wal-Mart for everything from oatmeal to diapers, which can be purchased online and sent directly to the Salvation Army there.