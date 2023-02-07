Nate Berkus Unveils Huge Endeavor: ‘Next Phase of My Career’

Since Nate Berkus’ first appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2002, he’s become one of the world’s most-recognized interior designers with a bevy of achievements and awards to his name. Now, the HGTV host is thrilled to be stepping into what he calls “the next phase” of his career, launching a brand new home goods line available at multiple retailers called NATE HOME, which he says is “an opportunity to give back to everyone who has followed my career and supported me.” The collection is premiering the same month he and his husband, Jeremiah Brent, return to HGTV. Here’s what you need to know:

Nate Berkus Says His New Home Collection is Purposefully Anti-Trend

In two Instagram posts on February 6, 2023, Berkus shared how excited he is to have partnered on his new line with mDesign Home Decor, which he said will distribute his new line of bed, bath, and organizational items via Amazon, Wayfair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Kohls, Belk, and its own website.

“I wanted complete creative control and I wanted a partner that had amazing relationships with retailers online and understood my philosophy on design and living well,” he told People magazine.

Though Berkus has had his name attached to bedding and bath collections before, he said in a press release that he’s particularly happy to partner with mDesign because they’re “the very best at what they do” and will make his designs accessible and affordable. A circle non-slip bath rug, for instance, is $20.49 while a two-tier Lazy Susan for spices is $26.99.

Berkus told People magazine that he’s been working on the collection for years and is “vehemently anti-trend.” Instead, he wants to focus on creating products that are timeless and made with quality materials.

“The whole goal for me with Nate Home was to craft something that, 10 years from now, would still feel classic and relevant and layerable with the precious things that people bring into their homes that tell their story,” he said. “I really do view this collection as the next phase of my career.”

On one of his Instagram posts, Berkus wrote, “For me, NATE HOME is an opportunity to give back to everyone who has followed my career and supported me and say you don’t need to spend a lot of money to have beautiful things and live well.”

Second Season of ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Premieres Next Month

In addition to developing NATE HOME, Berkus has been filming the second season of HGTV’s “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” with Brent, his husband and fellow interior designer who recently opened a Los Angeles store, Atrio, featuring his own high-end decor.

The six-episode series premiered in 2021 but it’s taken an uncharacteristically long time for HGTV to announce and air a second season, which will debut on February 22 at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific.

Produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, which is owned by fellow HGTV talent Drew and Jonathan Scott, the series “follows the couple as they help overwhelmed families sort keepsakes from clutter to get a fresh start,” according to a press release. Berkus and Brent then take inspiration from the sentimental pieces to transform each family’s space.

In an Instagram post on December 12, Berkus posted video from a wrap party with the crew who worked behind the scenes to film the show.

He wrote, “That’s a wrap folks (+ any excuse to have a margarita) 🎥 Thanks to a great crew & all the teams that helped make it possible.”

Berkus and Brent have been married since 2014 and share two kids – daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.