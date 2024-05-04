Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Celebrate Major Relationship Milestone

HGTV power couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent first met through fashion designer and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe in 2012. While the pair’s first “date” was actually a friendly furniture shopping trip, according to People, Berkus and Brent each felt a spark very soon into the outing. Now, more than a decade later, the pair has marked their 10-year wedding anniversary with a set of social media posts dedicated to their special day.

“10 years ago I walked down the aisle and into your arms. I thought I had seen the sun, but I had yet to feel its shine — until I met you,” Brent wrote in his own May 3 Instagram post. “We have done so much together, been so much for one another, and every year it gets better and better.”

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Reflect on Their Wedding Day

Brent went on in his caption to reiterate some of the vows he made to his husband on their wedding day, writing, “On our wedding day I promised you honor, laughter, the presence of mind, the promise to listen, and the conviction to continually grow — and today I find myself more in love with you than ever. Both sides now. Happy 10 year anniversary, My Love.”

Berkus had his own message back to Brent in another May 3 post. “10. And every year better than the one before. I did not think my heart could expand any further, but as you are singularly capable of, you have proven me wrong yet again. I love us. Happy Anniversary,” he wrote.

Berkus went on in his post to share a message directly with Brent, telling his husband, “I just wanted to take this moment to say that even though we were both nervous on that day, and there was a little bit of a voice saying ‘Are we doing the right thing?’ We did, and I’m so proud of you and everything that you’ve built and continue to build. And I’m proud of you as a husband, I’m proud of you as a dad, I’m proud of you as a businessman, and I just wanted to say happy anniversary my love.”

Fans and friends of the design duo flocked to the posts’ comment sections to share in the celebrations.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve seen that video…😢…gets me every time. Happy Anniversary to you guys! ❤️,” one user wrote under Brent’s post.

“So sweet, what a wonderful tribute and love letter to your husband. Happy Anniversary to you both,” another user added under Berkus’s post.

Where Did Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus Get Married?

Brent and Berkus shared exclusive photos from their wedding way with People, which shared a look at the ceremony, which was held at the New York Public Library, the first same-sex wedding at this venue, and the reception hall was decked out in black, white, cream, and gold to add to the ornate, over-the-top feeling of the night.

A-list stars including Berkus’s friends Oprah Winfrey and Rachael Ray were in attendance, and guests danced the night away to music courtesy of Marjorie Gubelmann (DJ Mad Marj), with a special live performance by Estelle, who sang her hit song, “American Boy”.

