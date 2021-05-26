Are Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Still Together?

The interior design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are the familiar faces from HGTV hits such as Rock the Block and Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House. However, for many, Berkus was first introduced as a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, while Brent was an assistant on The Rachel Zoe Project.

The couple has worked on a number of projects together, including a decor line for Living Spaces and a TLC show, Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Yet, their best collaboration may just be the family they’ve created together. Here’s what you need to know:

Berkus and Brent Married in 2014

Berkus and Brent recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary. The pair first announced their engagement in Peru after roughly a year of dating. On May 3, 2014, they tied the knot at the New York City Library. Among the guests was Berkus’ longtime friend and famed talk show host, Oprah Winfrey.

To mark the occasion, the couple shared tributes on Instagram.

As the former host of The Nate Berkus Show captioned a photo from their wedding, “Seven years later and you’re still my favorite person. Always.”

A star of Netflix’s Say I Do, Brent shared a more intimate photo of the two in black and white. “We were legally married 7 yrs ago today,” he wrote on Instagram. “I remember the moment you looked at me and told me to trust you…’trust this love, it doesn’t happen.’ We never looked back. Everyday I choose you. Happy Anniversary my love. You are my everything.”

Their journey to love did not come without heartache. In 2004, Berkus lost his longtime boyfriend Fernando Bengoechea, an Argentinian photographer, in the 2004 Asia Tsunami. At the time, the couple was vacationing in Arugam Bay, Sri Lanka when they were eventually separated by the waves. According to People, after the water receded, Bengoechea was reported missing.

Bengoechea’s family eventually released a statement, reported People, saying “Based on all of the information we have gathered and the search team’s extraordinary efforts, we still have not heard any word of Fernando. Therefore, it is with great sadness, we are forced to presume Fernando died in the tsunami.”

Brent and Berkus Have 2 Kids

Brent and Berkus are parents to two children: daughter Poppy, 6, and son Oskar, 3.

After welcoming their daughter via surrogate in 2015, Berkus told People, “I’ve always wanted to be a parent. I had hoped that I would have this chance, but I didn’t want to do it on my own.”

“Until recently, we didn’t think it was possible,” Brent explained to the outlet. “But we’re fortunate to be legally married and things just fell into place. We’re really thankful.”

In 2018, they once again turned to surrogacy to add to their family. Oskar’s name is a tribute to Berkus’ late partner.

“[Fernando’s] middle name was Oskar,” Berkus told People in April 2018. According to the outlet, the name “was actually Jeremiah’s idea.”

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship. He’s a part of our love story,” Brent told the publication. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

READ NEXT: ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Reveals if He Would Run for Office Again