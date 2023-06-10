Nate Berkus Shares ‘Adorable’ Childhood Photo

HGTV star and designer Nate Berkus is taking it back to his high school days. “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” host took to Instagram on June 8 to share a childhood photo.

“15 #TBT. Double T-shirt and relieved my hat didn’t mess up my hair…” Berkus captioned the photo, which saw his younger self seated and smiling into the camera while sporting a Yankees baseball cap, two t-shirts, blue jeans, and a silver watch.

See Berkus’s throwback photo below.

Nate Berkus Shares High School Throwback

Fans and followers loved Berkus’s throwback post, noting how much he still looks like his younger self, and how they can see the resemblance with Berkus’s two children with his husband and co-host Jeremiah Brent, 8-year-old Poppy and 5-year-old Oskar.

“Handsome Nate. I’m sure you broke a lot of hearts back in the day 💔” one user commented.

“Your son looks just like you especially after seeing this picture. Adorable 😊” another fan added.

“Very handsome young man who has grown into a very handsome man. And talented as well!!❤️❤️👏👏” a third fan wrote.

Another user zeroed in on Berkus’s choice of hat, writing, “You were always team NY ❤️”.

Not only did fans remark about how much Oskar looks like Berkus in this most recent post, but they also noticed how much Oskar and Poppy both have grown up over the last few years when Brent shared his own full family photo on June 1 to ring in Pride Month, which takes place every June. “Full of joy. Full of Pride,” he wrote in the caption of the black and white family photo.

“Can’t believe how big your kids have gotten! What a beautiful family!! Hope to see new episodes of your show soon!!” one fan wrote.

“As you should! You’re kids are a perfect testament that you’re doing everything right! I love your little family that you and Nate have created ❤️” another fan wrote, reacting to Brent’s caption.

“Love you guys, your such a great example of what a loving family should be! Celebrate your love for each other, and your beautiful children! Happy Pride Month!♥️🏳️‍🌈” a third user added.

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent List Their Home on Airbnb

Not only have Brent and Berkus given fans a glimpse into their family life over the years on their social media pages, but recently they made the decision to open their home up to fans when they listed their Montauk home on Airbnb. The listing boasts four bedrooms with plenty of sleeping space, a chef’s kitchen, and trails and beaches nearby.

Berkus and Brent are offering a special deal for the first to book their Airbnb, as they confirmed in the listing, “The first one-night stay (for up to 2 guests) in our Montauk home will take place on Saturday, June 10. Guests can request to book this stay for a special price of $19, a nod to the year we bought our home… Following the initial guest stay, the home will be available for additional summer bookings in the Luxe category.”

