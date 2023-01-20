Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Announce Return to HGTV

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are back!

Season 2 of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” premieres on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release. New episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The series, which premiered in 2021, follows the couple as they help families get a fresh start. “They’ll aid their clients in letting go of what they no longer need before renovating the property into the perfect dream home for the family’s next stage of life,” according to HGTV.com.

The network added in a press release that the designs will be inspired by their clients’ “sentimental pieces.”

The first season garnered 13.4 million viewers, HGTV reported in a press release. Brent and Berkus previously starred together in TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design.” The couple has been married since 2014 and share two kids – daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.

The “Rock the Block” alum celebrated the news with a joint Instagram post. In the comments, Drew and Jonathan Scott shared their excitement for the upcoming season, which is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“So excited! [clapping emoji],” Drew wrote. Jonathan added, “Yes! Can’t wait [praising hands emoji].”

The Property Brothers are not the only ones excited. Ty Pennington commented two fire emojis.

Their fans also joined in the celebration.

“I don’t know how y’all have time to do this show with everything else that you do, but I sure am glad you did!” wrote one of their fans. Another follower added, “Great news! Really love the process you go through with homeowners to improve their homes and lives.”

A few people could not get over how photogenic the pair are.

As one person commented, “Best looking couple on the planet.”

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Help a Family of 6 in the Season Premiere

The premiere will see the duo help Mike and Lisa, with their four kids, maximize the space in their East Rockaway, New York home, HGTV announced in a press release.

“With a limited budget, the duo must work within the existing floor plan to give the family of six a functional home with dedicated spaces for the kids and parents,” according to the episode description. “After a massive edit of their old belongings, Nate and Jeremiah help the homeowners determine which items matter most, including the kids’ artwork, a special bookcase handmade by Lisa’s dad and an heirloom curio cabinet, as they plan the full overhaul of the kitchen, dining room and basement.”

Their personalized final product will embody Berkus and Brent’s design philosophy, “to create beautiful homes that tell a family’s personal story,” the network added in the press release.

‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Season 2 Wrapped Filming in December 2022

Season 2 of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” wrapped filming in December 2022, Berkus documented on Instagram.

The interior designer shared a video of the crew cheersing margaritas in the couple’s kitchen.

He captioned the post, “That’s a wrap folks (+ any excuse to have a margarita) [movie camera emoji] Thanks to a great crew & all the teams that helped make it possible. #NJHP”

Fans wanting to catch up before the premiere can stream season 1 of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” on discovery+.

