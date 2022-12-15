Nate Berkus Shares Update on ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’

That’s a wrap! Nate Berkus revealed on Instagram that filming has finished for season 2 of HGTV’s “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.”

The interior designer, who stars alongside his husband Jeremiah Brent, shared a video of the crew cheering with margaritas in his home kitchen.

“That’s a wrap folks (+ any excuse to have a margarita),” the 51-year-old wrote on December 12, 2022. “Thanks to a great crew & all the teams that helped make it possible. #NJHP”

The series premiered in 2021 and garnered 13.4 million viewers, HGTV and Scott Brothers Entertainment announced in a press release. It follows the couple “as they help overwhelmed families sort keepsakes from clutter to get a fresh start,” the press release explained. “Inspired by the sentimental pieces, Nate and Jeremiah employ their design expertise to renovate each property into a dream home.”

Both Berkus and Brent are seasoned television professionals. Berkus rose to fame as the go-to interior designer on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” while Brent briefly tried his hand at fashion on “The Rachel Zoe Project.” They have each continued to star in series together and apart, including TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design.”

HGTV Renewed ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ for Season 2 in April 2022

HGTV renewed “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” for a second season in April 2022. The network and Scott Brothers Entertainment announced in a press release that the series would return for 8 new episodes in spring 2023.

“We can all relate to accumulating too much stuff,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “Nate and Jeremiah show us how we can sift through the clutter to save only our most treasured possessions and then incorporate them into transformative design, so this is a concept that resonates with our audience.”

Both Berkus and Brent celebrated the renewal on their respective Instagram accounts. As Brent wrote, “Season 2, we’re coming for you!!”

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Repurchased Their Old New York City Apartment

Brent and Berkus proved you can go home again when they moved back into their old apartment, as they explained to Architectural Digest. According to the publication, they lived in the Greenwich Village home from 2013 through 2016.

As Berkus explained to the outlet, the home “looks like an old Parisian apartment, with all the plaster and french doors.”

The apartment went on sale two years after the couple, along with their daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4, moved back to New York City, according to the outlet.

Brent told the magazine that the home is where they started to build their family.

“Conversations about having children, conversations about planning a wedding. It’s where all the dreaming began for us,” the 38-year-old told Architectural Digest. Berkus added, “It represented a building block for us, a very important one in all the ways of being seen and being heard and being known.”

They eventually bought the downstairs apartment to fit the needs of their now-larger family, Architectural Digest reported. The publication added that the couple had to help their downstairs neighbors relocate within the building,

Fans of the series can watch season 1 of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” on discovery+.

READ NEXT: Cindy Crawford Shows off Her ‘Tough’ Side in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip