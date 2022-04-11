Is ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ Returning for Another Season?

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are returning for a second season of “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project,” HGTV announced.

“Designing duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are helping moving families get a fresh start,” according to the series description. “They’ll aid their clients in letting go of what they no longer need before renovating the property into the perfect dream home for the family’s next stage of life.”

“The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” is slated for a spring 2023 premiere. The series, which debuted in October 2021, garnered 13.4 million viewers, the network reported.

“We can all relate to accumulating too much stuff,” HGTV’s Group Senior Vice President of Programming and Development, Loren Ruch, said in a press release. “Nate and Jeremiah show us how we can sift through the clutter to save only our most treasured possessions and then incorporate them into transformative design, so this is a concept that resonates with our audience.”

Berkus made a name for himself as the go-to interior designer on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” while audiences first met Brent on “The Rachel Zoe Project.” The couple married in 2014 and share two children – daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.

Berkus Says It’s ‘Great’ Working With Brent

Brent and Berkus are frequent collaborators. While some spouses may find it difficult to work together, Berkus explained that “it’s actually really great.” The former host of “The Nate Berkus Show” spoke with Heavy while promoting his partnership with American Express and Dell Technologies.

“My mother told me it would have been her worst nightmare,” the 50-year-old said. He added, “For us, both of us just love design. And so, you know, we love furniture, we love history. We love traveling. … We love the fine arts like we love transforming spaces and meeting all these people. So for us, it’s randomly like one area that we don’t fight about.”

“We really have gotten into a groove with one another. I think, you know, there’s a base level respect for each other’s creativity that is always present,” Berkus continued. “Sometimes it gets a little bit tense because someone will dig in their heels about a design decision. But you know, we also recognize that we’re designing these spaces both on TV and off TV for the people who actually live in them. And that is more important than any opinion either of us will have.”

The couple previously starred together in “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” and “Nate & Jeremiah Save My House.” They have also collaborated on furniture and decor lines.

Berkus & Brent Returned to Judge on Season 3 of ‘Rock the Block’

Brent and Berkus served as judges on season 3 of “Rock the Block,” evaluating the rooms over the garage and bonus spaces. The couple previously competed on season 2 of the HGTV competition, losing to “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt.

Berkus told Heavy of the experience, “I loved being a judge. It was like an amazing experience and I think that, you know, both Jeremiah and I were really well suited to judging because we understand really how hard that competition is and how hard all the designers work.”

The season’s competitors included Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

