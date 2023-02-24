Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Get Real About the Stress of Filming HGTV Series

Jeremiah Brent felt the pressure while filming season 2 of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project.” The HGTV star opened up about the stress of meeting his clients’ needs during a February 22, 2023 appearance on “Today,” alongside his husband and co-star Nate Berkus.

Host Jacob Soboroff asked the couple how they make sure their homeowners like the finished product.

“There’s always a little bit of risk and I have been doing this for so many years that I don’t have that panic moment,” Berkus said on “Today.” Then mentioning his husband, he added, “But I look at his eyes every moment before a reveal and he’s like, ‘They’re going to hate it.’”

In response, Brent quipped, “I’m in an adult diaper the entire experience.” He explained that the process stresses him out, “Because it’s every bit of money that they’ve saved. It’s every memory they’ve ever had. So, you know, I think there’s no real algorithm for making it a success but we listen and we care about the people we get to do it with and that’s really what’s guided us throughout the whole thing.”

“The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” follows the duo as they give families a fresh start, designing homes around their keepsakes. The series returned for its second season on February 22, 2023 after garnering 13.4 million viewers during its freshman outing, HGTV reported in a press release.

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Admit It Can Be ‘Challenging’ Working With a Spouse

Brent and Berkus are no strangers to working together. They previously starred in TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design.” They also appeared in HGTV’s “Home Town Kickstart” and competed in season 2 of “Rock the Block.”

But as “The Rachel Zoe Project” alum joked, working with a spouse is “the gift that keeps on giving.”

The couple wed in 2014 and share two children – daughter Poppy, 7, and son Oskar, 4.

“It is challenging sometimes to like work together for 14 hours then go home and raise the kids and you know, make sure dinner’s on the table,” Berkus said on the morning show, admitting they discuss work at home. But, he also told “Today” that being away from Brent for that length of time “doesn’t sound fun to me.”

As he explained, the couple and their family are always the priority.

Berkus previously opened up to Heavy about working so closely with his husband, explaining that they found their “groove.”

“I think, you know, there’s a base level respect for each other’s creativity that is always present,” the interior designer previously told Heavy. “Sometimes it gets a little bit tense because someone will dig in their heels about a design decision. But you know, we also recognize that we’re designing these spaces both on TV and off TV for the people who actually live in them. And that is more important than any opinion either of us will have.”

Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Explain How to ‘Save Money & Live Beautifully’

Berkus and Brent shared their tips for applying their show’s principles at home, admitting on “Today” that it comes down to purging.

“I think [what] separates our show from others is that we tell people’s stories through their things and we get to know them through their things,” Brent explained to Soboroff and the other hosts, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. “The first and the biggest part of the process is editing. So many times you look around the room and you’ve got a house full of things that don’t actually represent who you are anymore in your life and so that is where we start. You’d be surprised with how liberating it is when you come back into your space and all that noise is cleared out.”

Berkus added that they start their show off by taking “a full accounting of everything,” deciding what to keep and new ways to incorporate existing pieces.

“So, you know everyone’s asking ‘Well, how do I save money and live beautifully?’ The first thing is clean your house and the second is look at all your stuff and kind of, we shift stuff in our house from room to room like every week,” he said on “Today.”

New episodes of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project” air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. The series is also available on to be streamed on discovery+.

