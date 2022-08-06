New Dad Drew Scott Shares Gross Home Video

New dad Drew Scott has figured out that having a newborn at home stinks — literally. In recent days, the HGTV star has opened up about what it’s been like since he and his wife Linda welcomed their first child, Parker James, on May 12, 2022 — which happened to be their fourth wedding anniversary.

From the bliss of looking into his son’s eyes to the stench of unending dirty diapers, the “Property Brothers” star is reveling in the first weeks of parenthood.

Scott Juggles & Sniffs Dirty Diapers in New Video

In an Instagram reel posted on Aug. 5, Scott showed a photograph of himself as a kid, back when he had all kinds of tricks up his sleeve. He and his twin brother Jonathan were Canadian National Champions in karate, participated in bagpiping competitions, and he even worked as a clown for a while.

Over his childhood photo, Scott wrote, “If only this kid could see what I’m juggling now.” The post then shifted to a video of Scott picking up and juggling three dirty diapers, sniffing one of them, and looking disgusted. The reel ended with a quick photo of him holding baby Parker in one arm and using the other to hold up the infant’s outfit with a giant poop stain on it.

To caption the post, Scott wrote, “Parents juggle a lot of things. I just happen to be good at juggling one specific thing” and added a poop emoji and baby emoji. This isn’t the first time Scott’s showed off his juggling skills; in 2019, HGTV captured a little brotherly competition between him and Jonathan juggling balls, not diapers.

New Dad Says He’s Discovered a New Level of Love

Scott isn’t all funny business when it comes to being a dad. In an Aug. 3 interview on “Entertainment Tonight,” he revealed that the experience has expanded his heart in ways he didn’t expect.

“It unlocks a side you didn’t know you had,” he said. “You think you know.”

He shared that he not only adores his son, but that becoming a new dad has deepened his love for his wife, too.

“I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool.” he explained. “I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Scott, who was interviewed while filming a new season of HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother,” also revealed that he and Linda have not hired any nannies or babysitters for Parker.

“For right now, Linda and I are taking it all,” he said. “I have a busy filming schedule and Linda is taking care of Parker during filming — but when I’m not here 24/7, it’s full-time with Parker. We just don’t wanna miss those minutes, you know, the moments when he’s little. I don’t wanna miss any of that.”