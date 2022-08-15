TV Personality Moves To HGTV For New Show, Claps Back at ‘Haters’

Russell J. Holmes is ready for a fresh start — and so are his new clients. The general contractor’s future was uncertain when both of the Discovery Channel TV series he was part of ended in late 2020. But HGTV programmers loved his personality and renovation skills so much that they asked him to switch networks, join their roster of hosts for “HomeTown Kickstart” and star in a brand new home improvement show.

Holmes first shot a pilot of his new show, “Rehab Impossible,” which aired in early 2021. He also pitched in to help improve the small town of Minden, La., during “Home Town Kickstart” in the spring of 2022. But he took a long social media break during that time, perhaps due in part to ongoing drama over the demise of the shows he was previously on. He finally resurfaced on August 11 to give fans a heartfelt update and announce that his HGTV show is finally set to premiere in September.

Holmes Addresses Drama Among His Old Castmates, Shows

According to The Suffolk Times, Holmes made a name for himself on TV after answering a 2016 Facebook ad from famed automotive expert Richard Rawlings, who was looking for a “fixer” for him and his Gas Monkey Garage team — basically, someone who could be his right-hand man, taking care of mechanical and construction issues on a new series called “Garage Rehab” as well as his hit show “Fast ‘n Loud.” Since Holmes also has experience as a mechanic, he landed the role and was part of the cast beginning in 2017. But in December 2020, Rawlings cryptically announced that he had left Discovery and the shows were done.

While many fans expressed hope that Holmes would land on his feet, others claimed Russell was the reason for the show cancelations, leaving unkind comments and wondering why the shows were canceled. In the comment sections of several 2021 social media posts, Holmes replied to several curious fans, revealing that Discovery actually renewed “Garage Rehab” for a third season, but writing that “someone else made it impossible.” Most fans interpreted that to mean Rawlings quit the network and both shows; he now produces his videos for YouTube. When someone asked whether he and Rawlings were still friends, Holmes simply said they were each working on different projects now.

Fortunately for Holmes, Discovery executives loved what he brought to Rawlings’ shows, including 20 years of experience in construction, and wanted to give him a different opportunity to shine. In March 2021, it was announced that he would move from Discovery Channel over to HGTV; both channels operate under the Discovery umbrella. The network paired Holmes with designer Paige Poupart to take over home renovation projects that have stalled due to “impossible” challenges. The series, set in the Dallas metro area, is scheduled to debut on September 8.

On Aug. 11, Holmes ended seven months of silence on social media by posting on Instagram and Facebook. He wrote, “Hey all. Sorry I’ve been off here for a bit. Lots going on and I’ll make you all part of it. I am so humbled by being able to work on this with @hgtv and @pilgrimmediagroup. Those who know me know my drive has always been to help others and with this I get to put that into action. I have been blessed to be able to work along side such talented people and an amazing crew. Thank you all for the support.”

On the same day, Holmes also posted a video of himself on his Instagram Stories.

“I know the haters are probably just gonna continue to hate,” he acknowledged. “But you know, for you guys out there who have been following me and my life and everything, I’m just so blessed to be able to be here.”

After sharing the news of his upcoming series, he said, “I’ve been able to work with an amazing crew. The HGTV family welcomed me with open arms. And I’m super excited to be able to do what I love, which is help people. I’m super busy with things; ups and downs, you know life’s not always perfect. Rebuilding and doing that kind of stuff to make my life better, become a better person.”

What To Expect From “Rehab Impossible”

According to a press release from HGTV, Holmes and Poupart will swoop in and take on projects that have stalled due to the homeowners’ “unrealistic expectations and opposing design visions.” They’ll aim to do so cost-efficiently, with Holmes figuring out how to keep construction costs low and Poupart frequently thrifting and repurposing items.

“It’s not always easy with strict budgets and clients who don’t always see eye-to-eye on renovation decisions,” Holmes said. “This is where I step in. I use tough love, creative solutions, and a lot of elbow grease to help clients turn their house into a home that they will love for years to come.”

The season opener will feature clients Jessica and Joseph, whose mid-century house needs a major makeover to make it liveable for their family of four. After learning what design elements are important to each person in the family, Holmes presents a renovation plan that keeps some of the home’s original features to save money as they create a modern kitchen, new family room, and more.