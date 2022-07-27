Producer Leaks Juicy Details About Fate of HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’

Fans of “Windy City Rehab” and its host, Alison Victoria, have been wondering whether the show would get picked up for a fourth season. But HGTV has remained mum on the series’ future, with no public statements except for a press release in April 2022, revealing that the show’s third season premiered with “strong ratings.”

During that season, Victoria began working on projects away from the “windy city” of Chicago, escaping the cold winter with new renovations in Atlanta and Los Angeles. “I’m just at a crossroads,” she said in the second episode of the season. “I don’t know where I want to be.”

After much speculation about whether Victoria’s indecision signaled the end of the series, one of her producers leaked the answer in her own Instagram post — and Victoria has now confirmed it.

Producer Reveals Return of ‘Windy City Rehab’

On June 29, Rachel Sobel posted a photo to her personal Instagram page of herself with Victoria, posing in front of a TV camera. In the post, the producer wrote, “Neon, claw clips and wide leg jeans are back…AND SO ARE WE!! So excited to be back at it – with my OG @thealisonvictoria on Season 4 of @windycityrehabchi . It’s like riding a bike…”

The post went largely unnoticed, though, because Sorbel’s not a public figure and has less than a thousand followers. Sobel has worked on and off with Victoria for many years, including on her DIY channel show “Kitchen Crashers” back in 2012.

Then, on July 26, the producer shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself with Victoria, having drinks at an outdoor bar, with a flashing graphic that said, “WE BACK WE BACK WE BACK!” Victoria then shared the image to her own Instagram Stories, apparently confirming the news.

The only twist? The pair seems to be filming in another new location, Las Vegas. On July 26, in Sobel’s Instagram Stories, she posted that she was in Las Vegas for work and then shared photos from the set, including one of the camera crew on a flatbed truck with the hashtag #WindyCityRehab.

HGTV has still not commented on the status of Season 4, but it certainly appears filming is well underway in Las Vegas.

Alison Victoria Celebrates Renewal of Her Other Series

Meanwhile, the other HGTV series Victoria currently appears on — “Ugliest House in America” — was just picked up for a third season, just days into airing its second season.

On July 24, Victoria posted an Instagram photo of herself with the show’s host, comedian and actress Retta, to celebrate the Season 2 premiere, on which she will renovate the home deemed the “ugliest,” using a $150,000 budget.

Two days after the season premiere, on July 26, HGTV announced that it had already renewed the show for a third season, with the six-episode season to air in early 2023.