Is NFL Superstar Coming To HGTV?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett signed a $69.2 million contract extension with the team in April 2021 — but that hasn’t kept him from pursuing a second job. Inspired by his love of HGTV, the NFL star got his real estate license after the 2021 season and just sold his first house.

At an Aug. 6 press conference at Seahawks training camp, Lockett said that despite his busy schedule as a pro athlete — named Seattle’s 2022 Male Sports Star of the Year in June — he is passionate about selling real estate, too, and may want to host a show on his favorite network one day.

Lockett Sold First House in Just 7 Days

Lockett told reporters he studied for 90 hours to become a licensed real estate agent in Washington, and as soon as he earned his license in March 2022, he was able to secure a client and list his first home for sale. The home, located in Sammamish, Wash., which The Seattle Times reported in 2019 was the “nation’s richest city,” sold for its $3.25 million asking price.

“Because of the market and how things were going at that moment, we were able to have it pending, easy close. It was really cool,” he said.

Lockett also revealed he just completed “the whole 180 hours” of studying required to get a real estate license in Texas, but needs time to take the required test to be able to sell homes in that state, too.

The start of training camp isn’t slowing down Lockett in his second job.

“I am representing buyers and everything, so I actually have something that’s pending right now,” he revealed, “but I got to stay on it.”

Lockett Loves HGTV & May Want to Host a Show

The 29-year-old started an Instagram page specifically for his real estate endeavors, which includes a video of the wide receiver putting “open house” signs out on street corners.

Lockett said that real estate is “something that I’ve always wanted to do ever since I started to buy my first house, once I signed my second contract.”

He told reporters that HGTV was on at his house a lot when he was growing up, and has previously said his dad watched it a lot at home.

”At first, I didn’t like it. And as I started looking for a house, that’s all I started to watch,” he said. Now, he watches the network all the time.

In 2019, with his sights already set on getting into real estate, he told Fox13, “I watch HGTV every day even if I’m not doing anything. I fell asleep watching it, so, I’m really looking forward to getting into it.”

On a 2019 episode of the Lock It Up With Geno Smith podcast, Lockett said he was also inspired to pursue his real estate dreams by his mom, who was an entrepreneur at a young age and has helped him start his own businesses.

He and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith compared notes on their favorite HGTV shows, including “Property Brothers,” “Love It or List It,” and “Fixer Upper. In 2018, Lockett also said the now-defunct “Flip or Flop” was one of his favorites.

If HGTV does wind up creating a show with Lockett, they’d be working with an Emmy winner. In May, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Long Feature for the NFL 360 documentary “Black Wall Street.”

In the 14-minute film produced with the NFL Network, Lockett shares the history of the Greenwood District of his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a focus on the Tulsa race massacre in 1921. According to USA Today, Lockett worked on the feature with hopes of shedding light on racial injustice in his hometown and highlighting how the effects of the Tulsa race massacre are still palpable there today.

At the training camp press conference, he said his foray into real estate has him considering a wide range of opportunities.

“I’m just thinking about a lot of different things that I want to do,” he said. Do I want to go into development? Do I want to go into doing a TV show? There’s a lot of different things that you can do.”