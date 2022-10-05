Nicole Curtis Will Finally Return to HGTV in Short Series

After a tumultuous few months, home restoration expert Nicole Curtis will finally get to share the renovation of her Michigan lake house on HGTV in November 2022. The three-part series has been rescheduled multiple times due to months of personal and professional upheaval. Here’s the latest on what’s happened and what to expect…

‘Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue’ to Air in November

Curtis, 46, found fame with her show, “Rehab Addict,” which aired on HGTV and the DIY Network for nearly a decade until the fall of 2018, when she took a much-needed two-year hiatus to de-stress and prioritize family. She returned to HGTV in January 2021 with the premiere of “Rehab Addict Rescue,” in which she helped clients whose own home restoration projects had grown too overwhelming for them.

On May 16, 2022, the network announced that Curtis would star in a spin-off series called “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue,” chronicling the restoration of an early 1900s cottage she purchased in her hometown of Lake Orion, Michigan, eight years ago.

Originally scheduled to premiere on July 13, the show has been pushed back numerous times. HGTV has now confirmed, however, that a three-part series documenting the lake house’s restoration will debut on November 3 at 9 pm Eastern and Pacific.

There’s Been Much Confusion Around the ‘Lake House’ Series Debut

Hours before “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue” was originally scheduled to premiere on July 13, Curtis abruptly announced that it wouldn’t premiere that night, writing on Instagram that she’d been pushed to the brink “mentally and physically,” concerning fans.

After a spontaneous solo trip to Paris, she further explained in an Instagram Story on July 21 that her show’s rescheduling was “due to health issues, physical (not mental)” that kept her from working long days on her lake house, and that the shows were on her laptop, waiting for final edits.

“When I am up to par- you will see my house as the star @hgtv,” she wrote.

Heavy later reported that, according to court documents, Curtis was also scheduled to appear on July 13 at a hearing over explosive accusations by her ex that she’d violated the custody agreement for their young son.

In early August, Curtis announced on Instagram that renovations on her lake house were done, and later revealed that “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue” would premiere on September 8. That night, HGTV informed Heavy that though there had been a tentative plan to move the series on that date, it had already been pushed back again to later in the fall.

On September 8, Curtis told fans via Instagram that the show had been moved to November 8, writing, “Why? Cause, I,happily,got caught up with having both my boys home & we have all been committed to this fight in my hometown. I was given the choice to move the launch out & we did. I promise, that’s the last time -better late than never”

Alas, the premiere date did change one more time — to its current time slot of November 8. It’s not clear why the show is just three episodes when most of HGTV’s spin-offs and special series — like Mina Starsiak Hawk’s “Good Bones: Risky Business” and Ben and Erin Napier’s “Home Town Takeover” — typically last for six weeks.

Will Nicole Curtis Continue on HGTV After 3-Part Series?

After Curtis’ three-week return to HGTV in November, it’s not clear whether there are any future plans for her to appear on the network. Despite strong ratings, HGTV never officially renewed “Rehab Addict Rescue” — and Curtis says that was by choice.

On August 22, Curtis announced via an Instagram Story that “Rehab Addict Rescue” will likely not return.

“So, I ditched the #rehabaddictrescue,” she wrote. “While it was fun and rated great…I kept thinking why I am putting energy into houses that aren’t mine.”

She continued, “The lake house @hgtv will be back to the me that is free.”