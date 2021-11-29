Is ‘No Demo Reno’ Returning for Another Season?

Fans of “No Demo Reno” can rejoice! HGTV announced on Instagram that the freshman series will return for a second season in 2022. Filming is set to begin in January.

To celebrate the news, host and social media influencer Jenn Todryk shared behind-the-scenes clips and photos on her successful Instagram account, @theramblingredhead.

“Can’t wait to take y’all behind the scenes with me once again,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Filming is planned to start end of January. Is making y’all wait a year for season two long enough?”

The designer added, “Feeling insanely blessed that I have y’all to do this journey with. Y’all will never understand how much this community encourages me through these endeavors. I am beyond grateful for y’all!”

The 10-episode first season ran from March to May 2021. In it Todryk works with homeowners to transform their spaces without major demolition, combining “clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas,” according to the series description.

“Changing a house’s floorplan takes time and money,” Todryk explained in a previous press release. “It adds up quick and sometimes you don’t need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition.”

She added, “My goal is to give my clients a million dollar reveal without any major demolition. My favorite part about this job is showing people the potential in the homes they already own. Things that they never thought could be were there the entire time.”

Todryk Was Asked About a Possible Second Season in May

Todryk was asked about a possible second season in a May interview with KDFW Fox 4 in Texas.

“Let’s see what happens, you know what I mean,” she responded. “I love the TV show. The opportunity is amazing; it’s life-changing, you know. I’m very thankful and blessed to like have the opportunity to do that and have a husband who supports me and wants to do it too.”

At the time the mother-of-three revealed she was working on expanding their business, Armor Coffee Bar and Workspace in Allen, Texas.

She added, “So life is just a bunch of steps for us and it’s kind of like what we’re doing now. What’s the next step? What’s the next step after that?”

Strong First Season Ratings Hinted at a Possible Season 2

A second season does not come as much of a surprise, with HGTV revealing in a June press release that the show has performed well on cable and online.

“No Demo Reno” had more than 22 million viewers in its first season, scoring particularly well with women between the age of 25 and 54. According to HGTV, it ranked “as a top 5 cable premiere” for the time slot and “as the #4 new unscripted series across cable” among the demographic. The show also scored well among upscale audiences.

The series also had success digitally. HGTV announced in June that the premiere was the fourth most-watched episode on HBO Go since its March 25, 2021 debut. Promotional videos posted to HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts garnered more than 2.9 million views since the show premiered.

“Jenn is so much fun to watch and her ability to keep it real when it comes to balancing work and family is a big part of her appeal and why her transition to television star worked out so well,” HGTV President, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “It’s great to see No Demo Reno’s ratings performance and we’re excited about the many possibilities for this series.”

