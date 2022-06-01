‘No Demo Reno’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Jenn Todryk is returning for 10 new episodes of “No Demo Reno.” Season 2 premieres on HGTV on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

“Home renovation expert and social media influencer Jennifer Todryk combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all without major demolition,” according to the series description.

“Changing a house’s floorplan takes time and money,” Todryk explained in a previous press release. “It adds up quick and sometimes you don’t need it. You can fall in love with your house all over again, but without the sweat and money that goes along with a full demolition.”

Todryk first amassed a following through her Instagram, @theramblingredhead. Her account focuses on her life as a mother and her tips on design and beauty. Having done a “no demo reno” in her own home, she parlayed that into the first season which premiered in March 2021. According to the network, the first season garnered more than 25 million viewers.

HGTV confirmed the renewal in November 2021.

“Jenn has built her incredible Instagram following by being authentic, fun, funny and resourceful and, after only one season of ‘No Demo Reno,’ she already has captured a dedicated audience of millions on HGTV,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release at the time. “The show gives her fans a way to dig deeper and see more of Jenn’s sparkle while spotlighting her busy family life and her affordable, achievable home renovation ideas. There is so much more to come in season two!”

Todryk revealed filming for the new season began at the end of January 2022. As the designer wrote on Instagram, “Feeling insanely blessed that I have y’all to do this journey with. Y’all will never understand how much this community encourages me through these endeavors. I am beyond grateful for y’all!”

Todryk Will Help 2 Clients in Each Episode

The 33-year-old will help two clients in each episode, “one who needs a massive makeover of several rooms and the other who wants to upgrade just one space with an extreme design do-over,” according to HGTV. For the premiere, “she gives a large family a kitchen and main living area that meets everyone’s needs and also completes a serene main bedroom retreat with a built-in office for a couple with six children.”

The mother-of-three also revealed on Instagram that the new episodes will be preceded by repackaged season 1 episodes, which will feature additional commentary.

HGTV Shared a Sneak Peek of the New Season

HGTV shared a first look at the new season on their Instagram, with Todryk taking viewers on a tour of her client’s home.

“A beautiful high-end design 100% can be achieved without doing heavy demo,” she said in the sneak peek. “Switching out countertops, backsplash, new lighting. This is going to be a brand new kitchen that really encompasses the look of what’s already here.”

She continued, “The living room is, dare I say, one of the easiest rooms in this project. We literally are just painting this back cabinet area. It’s a very beautiful dark navy.” The final result was obscured by a painting tarp in the clip.

Finally, she went to the upstairs bathroom and explained, “We’re going to repaint it. We’re going to put new hardware. Completely transform it with just hardware, paint and a new countertop.”

READ NEXT: Ty Pennington Shares First Look at ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 2