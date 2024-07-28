HGTV Star Involved in Aftermath of Hit & Run: ‘Most Insane Attack Ever’

HGTV star Page Turner had a close call. The “Fix My Flip” star took to Instagram on July 27 to share a recent life update with fans, including stories from her time traveling across the border between her current home in Toronto and her mother’s new home in Detroit, where she and her mother had a scary encounter while driving on the highway.

“No weapon formed against me or my Mama shall prosper!! This was the most insane attack ever!! A car accident on the OTHER side of a wide intersection (that I didn’t see or hear), across 4 lanes AND a tree-lined median, sent this tire flying across & coming right for us — and my legally blind Mama says, what’s that flying?! I look up, see it’s a tire, slam on the brakes & cracked the wheel so it wouldn’t come through the windshield, bounced off our hood, over another two lanes & landed on the sidewalk ACROSS the street… And the demon in the black truck that caused the accident….. 💨💨 ran off. But, NO WEAPON!!” Turner wrote in the caption of her post.

Fans React to Page Turner’s Close Call

Turner shared photos of the hit-and-run aftermath in her Instagram post. The four photos show her car with a massive dent on the hood, the tire that struck her car where it landed on the sidewalk, a black truck off the side of the road, and a silver truck with its front bumper stripped nearly all the way off and hanging on by the edge (with the driver talking to a police officer in the background).

Fans were shocked by Turner’s close call, and took to her comment section to share their reactions.

“Oh my goodness you have been super busy!! Praise God that you and your mom are okay from that accident. Canada sure seems like it’s been good for you. You look absolutely great and seem really happy and I’m so happy for you!” one fan wrote.

“❤️You sis! Glad things are going ok and you are spending precious moments with your mom.

Take care of yourself. Miss you and always wishing for the best for you. 🫶🏾,” another user added.

“Happy to hear that you are loving it here in Toronto. Are you filming something for HGTV? Love your show Btw,” a third fan posted.

Page Turner Pranked Fans With a Fake Move to Nashville

Although Turner did not reveal exactly what she’s up to in Toronto, she’s been there since at least May 2024, as she’s shared updates from across the border on Instagram, even celebrating Canada Day on July 1. In a May 31 update she wrote, “Enjoying my extended trip […] and Toronto does NOT disappoint! 🌇 Every morning, my pretty little singing birds wake me up and I get to getting my steps in!… there’s always SOMETHING going on in this city and everyone is so nice! Ugh, I love it here 😭 😭 🙌🏽 💞 How are my 🇺🇸 peeps doing? 🤣 🤣 I’m so 🇨🇦 now! 🤣 🤦🏽‍♀️ —Well, I am half (I’m gonna use that UP!🤣).”

Prior to her Canada move, Turner pranked fans with an April Fool’s Day 2024 announcement that she would be moving to Nashville. “So after much consideration and thinking and talking with my bestie and business partner Joni Peroni AKA Joan Fleming AKA AskJoan.net, I’ve decided that I’m going to leave my hometown of Los Angeles and move back to Nashville, Tennessee,” Turner told fans, before confirming her prank in another post.

