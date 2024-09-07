HGTV Star Reveals Magic Johnson Threw Her Baby Shower

HGTV star Page Turner shared her unique connection she has to an NBA legend. In a September 4 Instagram post, the “Fix My Flip” host looked back on her second pregnancy in honor of her twin daughters, Quincy and Qai’s, 28th birthday.

Turner’s post included a look at her pregnant belly near the end of her pregnancy, and in her caption, she revealed that Earvin “Magic” Johnson helped her welcome her twins 28 years ago.

“Repeat after me… I am humongous! 🤣 🤣 7.2 & 7.11 lbs is what these whopping twinnies weighed in at 19.5 & 22” long TWENTY EIGHT years ago!! I was 23 with 3 babies under 2 & a single Mama, working for an amazing mentor & friend @magicjohnson 🙏🏽 (who gave me theee best surprise baby shower 😭) & only the support of my small family & a village of aunties & 2 uncles that made sure we NEVER went without 😭 ❤️,” Turner said, giving thanks to everybody who helped her along the journey with all three of her children (including oldest daughter, Zaire).

Fans Wish Page Turner’s Daughters a Happy Birthday

Turner ended her caption with a special message to the birthday girls, writing, “God blessed me beyond measure with two really great babies & it has been incredible watching them take flight. Keep rising & flying babies @quinkybinky & @qaialexandria … Your Mama will always love you! Happy 28th Birthday!!”

Fans and friends took to the two-time “Rock the Block” contestant’s post to share in the birthday celebration for Turner and her twins.

“Happy blessed birthday to your gorgeous girls! Just like their mama! 🎉 🎂 ❤️ 🎊 🎈 🎈,” one fan wrote.

“Double Blessings to both of you just as you are a blessing to your beautiful phenomenal mom. “Happy Birthday” !!!!!! 🎉 🎁 🎈 🎉 May God continuing to bless you and those you love!!!” another user added.

“What a blessing Page! And Momma’s get to celebrate because you did that!!! 😃 👏🏽 💖,” a third user shared.

“I remember those 9 ounces looked humongous. Happy birthday to your beautiful young women 🎂 🥳 🎉,” a fourth comment read.

How Did Page Turner Come to Work for Magic Johnson?

Turner has previously opened up about her work with the LA Lakers star. In March 2022, she told HGTV that entrepreneurship was in her blood, explaining, “My mother’s an entrepreneur. My father’s an entrepreneur. I worked for Magic Johnson for six years. I’ve always been around self-made entrepreneurs.”

In an April 2022 interview for the “Brown Ambition Podcast”, Turner elaborated on how she got in contact with Johnson, dropping the name of an Academy Award winning filmmaker along the way.

Turner first explained that she grew up in Los Angeles, where it wasn’t out of the ordinary to have some connection to A-list stars. “I was working at [writer-director Spike Lee’s] clothing store out here, and I was the assistant marketing director way back in the day. It was called Spike’s Joint West,” Turner shared.

Eventually, Turner explained that her boss at the time, “ran into Denzel Washington, who owned a restaurant on Melrose, he was like ‘Hey, Magic’s looking for some people to start his Magic Johnson Enterprises,’ she was like ‘Oh, okay, I’ll call him.’ That’s LA, right? ‘I’ll call him.’ So she called him, and then she brought me along as her assistant, and then I grew in the company.”

Although she is no longer working at Magic Johnson Enterprises, Turner only had the best things to say about Johnson as a boss and businessman, and said is still in touch with him to today.

